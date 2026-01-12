'He's Turned His Wrath on Kate Middleton': Ex-Prince Andrew Believes Prince William Is 'Being Controlled' by Princess After Being Forced Out of Royal Family — Insider

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew, who now goes by the name Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is reportedly pointing fingers at Prince William's wife Kate Middleton following his dramatic fall from royal life. According to a palace insider, the disgraced royal has become increasingly focused on the Princess of Wales ever since he was stripped of his title and pushed out of Royal Lodge.

The insider said Andrew has “become completely fixated” on Kate after being exiled from the royal family, insisting she played a major role behind the scenes. “He keeps going on about how she’s a ‘silent assassin’ who’s been quietly pulling the strings and whipping William into a frenzy about him,” the source revealed. “He’s absolutely certain that major decisions about his future have been run past her and William, but instead of blaming William for getting him forced out he’s turned his wrath on Kate.”

Source: MEGA Prince Andrew is reportedly blaming Kate Middleton for his royal downfall.

According to the insider, Andrew believes his nephew is no longer acting on his own. “He has this warped belief that William is being controlled by her, that she’s whispering in his ear and turning him against his own blood. He’s saying she’s poisoned the well against him,” the source continued.

What’s especially painful for Andrew, the insider explained, is that he thought he was on “good terms” with Kate before his title was officially stripped in October 2025. “She was always very polite and warm, he believed she genuinely liked him,” the source said. “Now she won’t give him the time of day and he’s seeing it as her deliberately freezing him out and using her influence to make sure he stays sidelined.” “He’s now lashing out and telling anyone who will listen that she’s the reason he’s been booted from his own family. He’s vowing to get back at her, which is not going to go down well with William when he finds out,” the insider added.

Source: MEGA An insider said ex-Prince Andrew believes Prince William is being controlled by Kate Middleton.

The source said Andrew’s resentment has only deepened over time. “Andrew is absolutely seething and looking for someone to blame, and in his mind Kate has become the perfect villain,” the insider shared. “He’s convinced himself she’s far more powerful than she lets on, that she’s quietly steering decisions behind the scenes while maintaining this serene public image. He’s a very bitter man.”

Still declining to take responsibility, Andrew allegedly continues to talk smack about Kate within palace circles. “True to form, Andrew refuses to accept that his own actions landed him where he is now. Instead, he’s badmouthing Kate and, while there are still a few people within the palace that speak to him, he’s been venting to them and warning them not to be fooled by her ‘nice girl’ act. He resents that Kate has emerged as this central, respected figure while he’s been pushed into total irrelevance,” the source said. “In his mind, she’s stolen the authority and standing he believes should have remained with him as the Queen’s son.”

Source: MEGA Ex-Price Andrew thinks Kate Middleton turned the family against him, a source claims.

They added, “Instead of having a shred of self-awareness he’s turned it into this big sob story whereas usual he’s the big victim.”

However, the insider made it clear Kate was not responsible for Andrew’s removal. “From Kate’s side, she’s simply not engaging with Andrew. She’s by no means on some campaign against him but naturally she’s disgusted by his behaviour and agrees with the King’s decision,” the source explained, noting King Charles made the call following Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre.

Source: MEGA Sources said King Charles made the final decision about ex-Prince Andrew's titles.