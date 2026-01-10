How Queen Elizabeth Was Left 'Disgusted and Enraged' by Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Desperate' Legal Move as Epstein Scandal Exploded
Jan. 10 2026
Queen Elizabeth was privately furious at ex-Prince Andrew as the Epstein scandal engulfed the monarchy, with sources telling OK! the late monarch felt both disgust and anger at what she viewed as his mishandling of a legal crisis that threatened the crown.
The Queen, who died in 2022 at age 96, had long been described as particularly fond of her second son, Andrew, now 65.
But as scrutiny intensified over his relationship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and the civil case brought against him in the United States, palace insiders say her patience finally ran out. According to those familiar with internal discussions, she believed Andrew's legal strategy had become reckless and self-serving at a moment when the institution itself was under severe strain.
The crisis came to a head in early 2022, when Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year at age 41, pursued a civil claim in New York accusing Andrew of sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was a teenager.
Andrew – now stripped of his royal titles and known as Andrew Windsor – has consistently denied the allegations.
The case followed years of controversy, including his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, widely described as disastrous, after which he stepped back from official royal duties.
With public anger mounting, Elizabeth approved a decisive move.
Buckingham Palace announced at the time: "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will not undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."
Royal author Omid Scobie later detailed the tense atmosphere in his book Endgame, describing how Windsor was summoned to see his mother as the scale of the fallout became clear. Scobie wrote Andrew "knew the jig was up" as he arrived for a meeting that would effectively end his public royal role.
A family source quoted in the book said: "He knew it was coming. But given that he also needed to be saved from embarrassment in the courthouse, it was a small price to pay."
The source suggested the Queen viewed the move as necessary to shield the monarchy from further damage.
Scobie also revealed a detail that has since been interpreted by royal watchers as a silent signal of Elizabeth's displeasure. Andrew is said to have attempted to bring his criminal defense lawyer, Gary Bloxsome, into the meeting, apparently hoping legal arguments could sway the family's decision against him. But he is understood to have been stopped at the door.
"At the appropriate entry point to Her Majesty's quarters, an awaiting courtier instructed him to enter the building alone," Scobie wrote. "Andrew had brought his longtime and trusted criminal defense lawyer, Gary Bloxsome, in the hopes that he could help negotiate with his family, but the Queen's aide made it clear that the criminal defense solicitor should wait in the car."
A palace source said the refusal was deliberate.
"That was the Queen drawing a line," the source said. "She was appalled, disgusted and enraged that he thought lawyers and tactics could fix what was, by then, a moral and reputational catastrophe. It was a desperate move from an egomaniacal man, which badly backfired on him."
While Elizabeth ultimately approved the stripping of Andrew's roles, experts now say the decision was strongly encouraged by Prince William, now 43, who argued the monarchy's credibility was at stake. The timing made the episode especially painful for the Queen, coming just months after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, who passed away in 2021 at age 99.
Another source said the Queen was deeply distressed by the situation. "Those around her said the moment was devastating," the insider told us. "She was deeply upset, but felt that Andrew's actions had narrowed her options to a single, unavoidable decision."