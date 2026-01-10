EXCLUSIVE How Queen Elizabeth Was Left 'Disgusted and Enraged' by Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Desperate' Legal Move as Epstein Scandal Exploded Source: mega Queen Elizabeth was reportedly enraged and disgusted by ex-Prince Andrew's desperate legal move amid Epstein drama, a source said. Aaron Tinney Jan. 10 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Source: MEGA Late Queen Elizabeth reportedly fumed at former Prince Andrew over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Source: MEGA Queen Elizabeth died in 2022.

The case followed years of controversy, including his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, widely described as disastrous, after which he stepped back from official royal duties. With public anger mounting, Elizabeth approved a decisive move. Buckingham Palace announced at the time: "With the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York's military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will not undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen." Royal author Omid Scobie later detailed the tense atmosphere in his book Endgame, describing how Windsor was summoned to see his mother as the scale of the fallout became clear. Scobie wrote Andrew "knew the jig was up" as he arrived for a meeting that would effectively end his public royal role. A family source quoted in the book said: "He knew it was coming. But given that he also needed to be saved from embarrassment in the courthouse, it was a small price to pay."

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages were returned to Queen Elizabeth.

The source suggested the Queen viewed the move as necessary to shield the monarchy from further damage. Scobie also revealed a detail that has since been interpreted by royal watchers as a silent signal of Elizabeth's displeasure. Andrew is said to have attempted to bring his criminal defense lawyer, Gary Bloxsome, into the meeting, apparently hoping legal arguments could sway the family's decision against him. But he is understood to have been stopped at the door. "At the appropriate entry point to Her Majesty's quarters, an awaiting courtier instructed him to enter the building alone," Scobie wrote. "Andrew had brought his longtime and trusted criminal defense lawyer, Gary Bloxsome, in the hopes that he could help negotiate with his family, but the Queen's aide made it clear that the criminal defense solicitor should wait in the car." A palace source said the refusal was deliberate.

Source: MEGA Andrew is said to have attempted to bring his criminal defense lawyer, Gary Bloxsome, into the meeting.