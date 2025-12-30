or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William and King Charles Were 'at War' Over Inviting Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on Christmas Walk: 'The Timing Was Toxic'

image of princess Beatrice and princess Eugenie with inset of prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and King Charles were 'at war' over inviting Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on the annual Christmas walkabout.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Updated 1:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

King Charles and his son Prince William had a bit of a tiff over whether or not to invite cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to The Firm's annual Christmas walkabout to church at Sandringham.

The Prince of Wales, 43, reportedly didn't want the York princesses to come amid their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ongoing scandals.

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William Was 'Strongly Opposed' to His Cousins Coming to the Christmas Walkabout

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of princess Beatrice and princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended the royal family's annual Christmas walkabout.

Charles, 77, and William's feud boiled over during the holidays, with a source telling Rob Shuter's Substack that the father-son duo were "at war."

The Duke of Cambridge "strongly opposed" Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, tagging along on the walk, believing their presence would "drag the monarchy into scandal."

Despite William's hesitations, Charles "overruled him" and allowed his nieces to attend.

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer a prince or the Duke of York.

"William said it was a disaster waiting to happen," an insider dished. "He argued the timing was toxic and that it would hurt everyone involved — especially the sisters."

"Charles doesn’t like being told what not to do. This quickly became about authority. He made the call even knowing William objected," a separate source noted.

Beatrice and Eugenie's attendance at the walkabout to St Mary Magdalene Church "wasn’t protection. It was exposure."

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of prince William and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Prince William and King Charles had a difference of opinion over inviting his cousins to the Christmas walk.

The two women wound up attending the royal family's holiday festivities, keeping their heads held high despite their disgraced father's past public scrutiny.

The man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, had his titles taken away by Charles back in October due to his friendship with infamous s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Body language expert Judi James recently shared insight with Daily Mail about Eugenie and Beatrice's presence at the holiday event.

"Eugenie arrived with the others, walking at the very heart of the royal group as though cocooned by them to show she was still embraced, protected, and even cherished despite her parents' forced absence," she said.

Prince William Still Has Great Empathy for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

image of princess Beatrice and princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

The York princesses kept their heads high during the holiday walkabout.

"It looked like a message of intent in terms of resilience and confidence in the face of her father's ongoing scandal and banishment from the line-up," James added.

Though William wasn't too keen on his cousins coming to the Christmas service, he still has great sympathy for them.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror earlier this month that William's empathy stems from him having to "endure endless publicity about his parents as he was growing up."

"Of course, the headlines then were for very different reasons: the disintegration of his parents’ marriage. But it was still traumatic for a young boy. You have to feel for these young women," Bond explained, adding the women "had to watch their parents being humiliated and publicly criticized over many years, and yet they have remained close to the rest of the royal family."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.