Prince William and King Charles Were 'at War' Over Inviting Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on Christmas Walk: 'The Timing Was Toxic'

Prince William Was 'Strongly Opposed' to His Cousins Coming to the Christmas Walkabout

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie attended the royal family's annual Christmas walkabout.

Charles, 77, and William's feud boiled over during the holidays, with a source telling Rob Shuter's Substack that the father-son duo were "at war." The Duke of Cambridge "strongly opposed" Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, tagging along on the walk, believing their presence would "drag the monarchy into scandal." Despite William's hesitations, Charles "overruled him" and allowed his nieces to attend.

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer a prince or the Duke of York.

"William said it was a disaster waiting to happen," an insider dished. "He argued the timing was toxic and that it would hurt everyone involved — especially the sisters." "Charles doesn’t like being told what not to do. This quickly became about authority. He made the call even knowing William objected," a separate source noted. Beatrice and Eugenie's attendance at the walkabout to St Mary Magdalene Church "wasn’t protection. It was exposure."

Source: MEGA Prince William and King Charles had a difference of opinion over inviting his cousins to the Christmas walk.

The two women wound up attending the royal family's holiday festivities, keeping their heads held high despite their disgraced father's past public scrutiny. The man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, had his titles taken away by Charles back in October due to his friendship with infamous s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. Body language expert Judi James recently shared insight with Daily Mail about Eugenie and Beatrice's presence at the holiday event. "Eugenie arrived with the others, walking at the very heart of the royal group as though cocooned by them to show she was still embraced, protected, and even cherished despite her parents' forced absence," she said.

Prince William Still Has Great Empathy for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Source: MEGA The York princesses kept their heads high during the holiday walkabout.