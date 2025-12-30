Prince William and King Charles Were 'at War' Over Inviting Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie on Christmas Walk: 'The Timing Was Toxic'
Dec. 30 2025, Updated 1:05 p.m. ET
King Charles and his son Prince William had a bit of a tiff over whether or not to invite cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to The Firm's annual Christmas walkabout to church at Sandringham.
The Prince of Wales, 43, reportedly didn't want the York princesses to come amid their father Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's ongoing scandals.
Prince William Was 'Strongly Opposed' to His Cousins Coming to the Christmas Walkabout
Charles, 77, and William's feud boiled over during the holidays, with a source telling Rob Shuter's Substack that the father-son duo were "at war."
The Duke of Cambridge "strongly opposed" Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, tagging along on the walk, believing their presence would "drag the monarchy into scandal."
Despite William's hesitations, Charles "overruled him" and allowed his nieces to attend.
"William said it was a disaster waiting to happen," an insider dished. "He argued the timing was toxic and that it would hurt everyone involved — especially the sisters."
"Charles doesn’t like being told what not to do. This quickly became about authority. He made the call even knowing William objected," a separate source noted.
Beatrice and Eugenie's attendance at the walkabout to St Mary Magdalene Church "wasn’t protection. It was exposure."
- Prince William Has 'Sympathy' for Princess Eugenie and Beatrice Amid Shamed Dad Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten's Controversies
- 'Awkward' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Held Their Heads Up' During Public Christmas Outing After Disgraced Dad Andrew's Royal Downfall
- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Face 'Difficult Dilemma' After Kate Middleton Invites Them to Her Christmas Concert Following Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The two women wound up attending the royal family's holiday festivities, keeping their heads held high despite their disgraced father's past public scrutiny.
The man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, had his titles taken away by Charles back in October due to his friendship with infamous s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Body language expert Judi James recently shared insight with Daily Mail about Eugenie and Beatrice's presence at the holiday event.
"Eugenie arrived with the others, walking at the very heart of the royal group as though cocooned by them to show she was still embraced, protected, and even cherished despite her parents' forced absence," she said.
Prince William Still Has Great Empathy for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
"It looked like a message of intent in terms of resilience and confidence in the face of her father's ongoing scandal and banishment from the line-up," James added.
Though William wasn't too keen on his cousins coming to the Christmas service, he still has great sympathy for them.
Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror earlier this month that William's empathy stems from him having to "endure endless publicity about his parents as he was growing up."
"Of course, the headlines then were for very different reasons: the disintegration of his parents’ marriage. But it was still traumatic for a young boy. You have to feel for these young women," Bond explained, adding the women "had to watch their parents being humiliated and publicly criticized over many years, and yet they have remained close to the rest of the royal family."