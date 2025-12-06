EXCLUSIVE Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Have Secretly Struck Grim 'Suicide Pact' If They Can't Make Lives Work Post-Royal Family Source: MEGA Disgraced ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson reportedly have a 'suicide pact' should their lives become too difficult. Aaron Tinney Dec. 6 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The former Duke and Duchess of York must vacate the Royal Lodge by January 31, 2026.

The palace confirmed he would now live simply as "Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor" in private accommodation on the Sandringham estate, and courtiers say the humiliating transition has plunged him into a severe emotional decline. A source close to the royal household said: "He's told people he feels he's lost everything. The fear is he and Sarah have voiced thoughts about not wanting to go on if their lives fall apart completely. It's frightened people who care about them." Another insider said: "They've always been close, and this has brought them closer. But the language they've been using worries friends – it's bleak, and it's not the first time they've hinted they can't see a future without each other."

Ex-Prince Andrew is reportedly contemplating suicide.

"There is hushed talk the pair could end being found dead after striking some kind of suicide pact – their mood is that bleak, and seriously panicking the royals," the source added. The alleged pact comes amid heightened diplomatic tension. During Trump's second state visit to Windsor Castle in September 2025, he and the King reportedly discussed Windsor's legal exposure should fresh U.S. Epstein files be made public. According to sources in Washington, Trump privately suggested he would help limit political pressure on Windsor, while Charles signaled willingness to offer public warmth toward Trump. But as congressional scrutiny deepens and the White House seeks to distance itself from all Epstein-related matters, Trump is now said to have abandoned any such understanding. A senior political figure said: "Charles believed Trump would help hold the line. Instead, Trump stepped back and left Andrew exposed. That's why people are calling it a betrayal." The looming Epstein file dump include decades of surveillance logs, interview transcripts and the full flight records of Epstein's chief pilot, Larry Visoski.

Ex-Prince Andrew was linked to s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

A Washington official said: "There will be no special protection around the contents of these files – not for Andrew or anyone else." For Andrew, the timing could not be worse. Palace staff say he has barely spoken since receiving formal notice to surrender Royal Lodge. One senior aide said: "The humiliation has cut deeply. He's withdrawn and angry, and people are genuinely worried about his state of mind." Ferguson is one of the few people he still communicates with regularly.

Sarah Ferguson was also booted from Royal Lodge.