'Seething' Ex-Prince Andrew Wants 'Revenge' as He Believes King Charles 'Is Deliberately Trying to Erase Him' Amid His Scandals: Insider

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is going out guns blazing. After enduring a fall from grace over his past ties to late s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, an insider claimed he's determined to take down the British monarchy.

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'He Has No Intention of Backing Down Quietly'

Source: MEGA A source said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wants to get revenge on King Charles.

"Make no mistake, this is a man who’s hellbent on revenge and with nothing much left to lose," they spilled to Closer. "As such, he’s become the epitome of a nightmare for the royal family as a whole and boy don’t they know it." The source said "seething" Andrew "has convinced himself that [King] Charles is deliberately trying to erase him and the entire York branch of the family." "He's furious about the way he’s being treated and has no intention of backing down quietly," the insider noted. "He refuses to take even a shred of accountability and claims the way he’s been treated is a disgrace."

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Inside Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals

Source: DOJ; MEGA The former Duke of York was removed from the monarchy due to his sexual assault scandal and ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

As OK! reported, Andrew denied the sexual assault allegations the late Virginia Giuffre made against him, but after her posthumous memoir contained more shocking claims about him, Andrew was stripped of all of his titles. The drama only continued with the release of the Epstein files, as he was shown hanging out with Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell and was caught emailing the s-- trafficker himself.

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King Charles Stripped Andrew of His Titles

Source: MEGA King Charles removed all of his brother's titles and evicted him from the Royal Lodge.

King Charles was the one who made the decision to exile Andrew. "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor," an official statement from last year read. In addition, Andrew was evicted from his home. "His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence. Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease, and he will move to alternative private accommodation," the message continued. "These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Arrested in February

Source: MEGA King Charles said authorities will have 'full cooperation' from the royal family after Andrew's arrest.