Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Shameless' Behavior Exposed as Disgraced Royal Accused of 'Grinding' on Flight Attendant While Boarding Plane
June 11 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET
Ex-Prince Andrew has been hit by more disturbing allegations following monthslong scrutiny surrounding his past ties to late child predator Jeffrey Epstein.
During a guest appearance on the "Daily Expresso" podcast, renowned royal author Andrew Lownie accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of displaying "shameless" behavior while boarding a flight.
The Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York writer alleged Andrew once greeted a flight attendant by grabbing her and "grinding" himself on her as he boarded the plane.
'He's Completely Shameless'
Lownie claimed Andrew acted similarly with yoga instructors, telling host JJ Anisiobi, "[Andrew] greets an air hostess on a plane, swings her around and basically grinds himself into her behind. I've got stories like that with yoga instructors, a whole series of people. Often with people around him."
"He's completely shameless," Lownie declared.
'Andrew's Strange Behavior Has Affected So Many People'
Lownie's podcast appearance comes after the author released an updated paperback version of his tell-all book about the disgraced royal, in which he exposed another alleged plane incident where Andrew apparently shoved a "bottle of water down his trousers" to warm it up after complaining to a flight attendant about the drink's icy temperature.
"Andrew’s strange behavior has affected so many people. A stewardess on a first-class British Airways flight to New York in 2010 recalls that, after he requested a bottle of water, he complained it was too cold," Lownie wrote.
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'This Will Warm It Up'
"She apologized and said all the water was in the chiller, so he undid his flies, shoved the bottle of water down his trousers and said: 'This will warm it up,'" the author alleged.
While promoting the updated copy of his bombshell-packed book, Lownie further dished on Andrew's odd behavior during a recent press interview.
Andrew's Gross Pick-up Line Revealed
Speaking to Page Six in May, Lownie revealed an unpleasant pickup line Andrew would allegedly use on women.
“His chat-up line was, ‘What’s it feel like to have the royal c--- against your thigh?'" Lownie wildly claimed Andrew would say. "I mean, just [an] extraordinary sense of entitlement, right?"
Andrew is currently living a life of exile after his older brother, King Charles, stripped him of his royal titles and privileges last year due to ongoing scandal surrounding him and Epstein.