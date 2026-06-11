ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Ex-Prince Andrew's 'Shameless' Behavior Exposed as Disgraced Royal Accused of 'Grinding' on Flight Attendant While Boarding Plane Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is living a life in exile after being stripped of his royal titles last year. Rebecca Friedman June 11 2026, Published 5:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ex-Prince Andrew has been hit by more disturbing allegations following monthslong scrutiny surrounding his past ties to late child predator Jeffrey Epstein. During a guest appearance on the "Daily Expresso" podcast, renowned royal author Andrew Lownie accused Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor of displaying "shameless" behavior while boarding a flight. The Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York writer alleged Andrew once greeted a flight attendant by grabbing her and "grinding" himself on her as he boarded the plane.

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'He's Completely Shameless'

Source: @jjanisiobi/Instagram;MEGA Andrew Lownie accused ex-Prince Andrew of 'grinding himself' into a flight attendant's 'behind.'

Lownie claimed Andrew acted similarly with yoga instructors, telling host JJ Anisiobi, "[Andrew] greets an air hostess on a plane, swings her around and basically grinds himself into her behind. I've got stories like that with yoga instructors, a whole series of people. Often with people around him." "He's completely shameless," Lownie declared.

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'Andrew's Strange Behavior Has Affected So Many People'

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew allegedly once put a 'bottle of water down his trousers' on a plane to warm it up.

Lownie's podcast appearance comes after the author released an updated paperback version of his tell-all book about the disgraced royal, in which he exposed another alleged plane incident where Andrew apparently shoved a "bottle of water down his trousers" to warm it up after complaining to a flight attendant about the drink's icy temperature. "Andrew’s strange behavior has affected so many people. A stewardess on a first-class British Airways flight to New York in 2010 recalls that, after he requested a bottle of water, he complained it was too cold," Lownie wrote.

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'This Will Warm It Up'

Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew faces a slew of disturbing allegations amid fallout over his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

"She apologized and said all the water was in the chiller, so he undid his flies, shoved the bottle of water down his trousers and said: 'This will warm it up,'" the author alleged. While promoting the updated copy of his bombshell-packed book, Lownie further dished on Andrew's odd behavior during a recent press interview.

Andrew's Gross Pick-up Line Revealed

Source: MEGA King Charles' younger brother allegedly used his royal status to allure women.