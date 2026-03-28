or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Tiger Woods
OK LogoNEWS

Ex-Tiger Woods Staffer Slams Golfer as 'Terrible Driver' Following DUI Arrest and Rollover Crash

image of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

A former employee of Tiger Woods blasts the golfer for being a bad driver following his DUI arrest.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 28 2026, Published 1:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods' former employee is not a fan of the pro golfer's driving skills following his recent DUI arrest and crash.

“The guy is a terrible driver…he drives like a bat out of h--- very often on a road where lawn services are parked with heavy equipment,” the anonymous staffer told Daily Mail

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

The golf pro's car flipped over on March 27.

“I’ve been with him in the car going 55 or 60 mph, driving past cops who don’t seem to care,” the source continued.

The athlete, 50, was arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after flipping his Land Rover in a two-car crash in Florida on March 27.

After he was taken into custody, he underwent several sobriety test and “blew multiple zeroes” on the breathalyzer, according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods Opted Not to Give a Urine Sample

image of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods allegedly has been on pain meds for years.

Wood also declined to undergo a urine test, with the ex-employee claiming it's not likely due to the sportsman taking “illegal drugs.”

“I know the guy, that’s just not what he does,” the insider explained, adding Woods opted not to give a urine sample due to having “been on tons of pain medication for years” to treat his various injuries.

"Just before 2 p.m. today the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about a rollover crash about two and a half miles from where we are," the sheriff said on Friday during a press conference. "The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door."

MORE ON:
Tiger Woods

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Tiger Woods' Mugshot Was Released by the Sheriff's Department on Friday

image of tiger woods
Source: Martin County Sheriff's Department

Tiger Woods' mugshot was released on March 27.

"The investigation started and initially right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," Budensiek continued.

While police "really weren’t suspicious of alcohol," with Woods puffing a 0.00 into a breathalyzer test, the officer noted that "when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused."

image of tiger woods
Source: MEGA

'The guy is a terrible driver,' Tiger Woods' former staffer claimed.

While Woods was unharmed after the accident, skid marks were seen on the street where he lost control of his vehicle before it turned over.

“He was not impaired with alcohol, but they believe it was some type of medication or drug," Budensiek said.

The golf star was then taken to the Martin County Jail shortly the incident and released after eight hours in custody.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.