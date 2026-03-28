Ex-Tiger Woods Staffer Slams Golfer as 'Terrible Driver' Following DUI Arrest and Rollover Crash

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Tiger Woods' former employee is not a fan of the pro golfer's driving skills following his recent DUI arrest and crash. “The guy is a terrible driver…he drives like a bat out of h--- very often on a road where lawn services are parked with heavy equipment,” the anonymous staffer told Daily Mail

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Source: MEGA The golf pro's car flipped over on March 27.

“I’ve been with him in the car going 55 or 60 mph, driving past cops who don’t seem to care,” the source continued. The athlete, 50, was arrested and charged with a DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test after flipping his Land Rover in a two-car crash in Florida on March 27. After he was taken into custody, he underwent several sobriety test and “blew multiple zeroes” on the breathalyzer, according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek.

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Tiger Woods Opted Not to Give a Urine Sample

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods allegedly has been on pain meds for years.

Wood also declined to undergo a urine test, with the ex-employee claiming it's not likely due to the sportsman taking “illegal drugs.” “I know the guy, that’s just not what he does,” the insider explained, adding Woods opted not to give a urine sample due to having “been on tons of pain medication for years” to treat his various injuries. "Just before 2 p.m. today the Jupiter Island Police Department received a call about a rollover crash about two and a half miles from where we are," the sheriff said on Friday during a press conference. "The Jupiter Island Police Department responded out there and found a pickup truck pulling a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover which was rolled over on the driver’s door."

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Tiger Woods' Mugshot Was Released by the Sheriff's Department on Friday

Source: Martin County Sheriff's Department Tiger Woods' mugshot was released on March 27.

"The investigation started and initially right off the top, it did appear that the driver of the Land Rover might be impaired," Budensiek continued. While police "really weren’t suspicious of alcohol," with Woods puffing a 0.00 into a breathalyzer test, the officer noted that "when it came time for us to ask for a urinalysis test, he refused."

Source: MEGA 'The guy is a terrible driver,' Tiger Woods' former staffer claimed.