OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > Donald Trump
Politics

Ex-Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Suggested President Should Be Removed Via 25th Amendment During First Term in Bombshell Text Exchange With Jeffrey Epstein

split photo of steve bannon, donald trump and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Steve Bannon and Jeffrey Epstein spoke about Donald Trump being removed from office during his first term.

Feb. 16 2026, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

President Donald Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon told late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein the president should be removed from office during his first term by employing the 25th Amendment.

In a December 21, 2018 text exchange between the two men — which was included in the released Epstein files — Epstein wrote, "Spoke to my dems. This weekend. Boy are emotions running high," to which Bannon replied, "Going to blow him up right our of the box – WH has zero plan to punch back – Fort Apache with no cavalry enroute."

The notorious predator subsequently said, "And no soldiers in the fort. He [Trump] really is borderline. Not sure what he may do. The right-wing media executive then responded, "I think it’s beyond borderline — 25 amendment."

image of 'I think it's beyond borderline — 25 amendment,' Steve Bannon wrote.
Source: Department of Justice

'I think it's beyond borderline — 25 amendment,' Steve Bannon wrote.

The 25th Amendment authorizes the removal of the president if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet consider him physically or mentally "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

It was reported at the time that lawmakers were growing concerned about Trump's erratic behavior.

'Bannon Needs to Be Brought in for Questioning'

image of Michael Flynn is calling for Steve Bannon to be questioned about the conversation.
Source: mega

Michael Flynn is calling for Steve Bannon to be questioned about the conversation.

Now, Michael Flynn — who was the national security advisor for the first 22 days of the first Trump administration — is calling for an investigation into Bannon.

"The WH or at least DOJ needs to come out and say what they plan on doing with this information," he wrote on X. "I remember all the 25th amendment talk back in the first term. It was really ugly. If Bannon AND Epstein were behind it, Bannon needs to be brought in for questioning. And he needs to address this and all the other s--- he was doing on behalf of Epstein."

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene responded, writing, "Agree completely. Steve Bannon went to jail for Trump (I was there), but back on 1-1-19 (after Dems took the House) he was texting with Epstein about 25th amendment."

Donald Trump

Steve Bannon Previously Said Donald Trump Will Be President in 2028

image of Steve Bannon said last year he expects Donald Trump will win a third term.
Source: mega

Steve Bannon said last year he expects Donald Trump will win a third term.

Bizarrely, Bannon — who served as White House chief strategist when Trump was first elected in 2016 — predicted that the two-time POTUS will secure an unprecedented third term.

"Trump is going to be president in ’28, and people ought to just get accommodated with that," he told The Economist last fall. "At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is."

Steve Bannon Interviewed Jeffrey Epstein Before His Death

image of Steve Bannon conducted 50 hours of interviews with the late pedophile.
Source: Department of Justice

Steve Bannon conducted 50 hours of interviews with the late pedophile.

Bannon made headlines earlier this month after his chilling conversation with the convicted serial rapist became public.

The founding board member of far-right website Breitbart News conducted the interviews sometime in 2019 before Epstein took his own life at age 66 while in prison awaiting trial for federal s-- trafficking charges.

Responding to criticism he's faced over his relationship with Epstein, Bannon told the New York Times on Monday, February 16, "I am a filmmaker and TV host with decades of experience interviewing controversial figures. That's the only lens through which these private communications should be viewed — a documentary filmmaker working, over a period of time, to secure 50 hours of interviews from a reclusive subject."

