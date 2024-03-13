Kourtney Kardashian Confuses Fans With Strange Photo Dump
Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a sneak peek into her life with an eclectic mix of snapshots shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 13.
"That's life," she captioned the carousel that included a close-up of baby Rocky's hand, blurry pictures of her and husband Travis Barker taking their son on a walk and a topless photo of the reality star pumping milk — but fans were most perplexed by an x-ray that appeared to depict a broken arm.
Confused and worried fans took to the comments section to ask about the perplexing picture.
One user replied, "The bone???" and another added, "I hope the baby doesn’t have a fracture . ..If so I hope he heals."
A third follower speculated that "the arm is too big to be a baby’s" and a fourth suggested it could be her eldest son's arm.
Another follower criticized the reality star for sharing the topless photo.
"Full make up and heels to show us she uses a b----- pump?" the user asked. "The things people do for applause 👏."
However, others defended Kardashian. One explained, "I don’t think she got all ready just for the photos 😂she was obviously doing other things and stopped to pump," and a second person suggested, "I'm assuming she's pumping before an event or something."
This comes amid rumors that Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick are "at war" over their shared kids, Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9.
"They adore Kourtney’s husband, Travis, especially their son, Mason. Scott is scared of being replaced, and as you can see, it’s really taking a toll on him," an insider spilled.
Meanwhile, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was accused of "forgetting" about her other kids with Disick after frequently speaking about Rocky on social media — particularly after captioning a carousel of photos of her and the Blink-182 drummer with the words, "Rocky's parents."
"Ever since she got with Travis her other kids don't seem to be in the picture much. She's always travelling alone with him," one follower claimed, and another alleged, "She's still being self-centered."
However, a source revealed the new parents are simply giddy over the birth of their son.
"This isn’t the first baby for either of them, but it’s been so long since they’ve had a newborn," the source noted. "It’s all new again and they love it."