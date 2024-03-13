Kourtney Kardashian Confuses Fans With Strange Photo Dump

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a sneak peek into her life with an eclectic mix of snapshots shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, March 13.

"That's life," she captioned the carousel that included a close-up of baby Rocky's hand, blurry pictures of her and husband Travis Barker taking their son on a walk and a topless photo of the reality star pumping milk — but fans were most perplexed by an x-ray that appeared to depict a broken arm.