'Are You Expecting Backflips?': Morgan Freeman Fans Defend 86-Year-Old Actor as Rumors Swirl About His Declining Health

"I am one of those people who is very, very interested in this subject — life on the planet. You understand that today life on the planet is in a little bit of trouble, and we're the cause of it. There have been — if I remember correctly — six extinction level events on the planet since life began. Six times. Large, large portions of life — we're talking just life God destroyed. We're headed for another one. Scientists have said if we don't hurry up and change our ways, there's going to be a cataclysmic event and wipe many of us off the face of this earth. It's true," he began.

"You look back and this series does that. How far back does life exist on this planet and why does it still exist? It is because life is tenacious, life — we're not talking about human beings here, we're talking about the planet. She'll stay," he continued.