'Are You Expecting Backflips?': Morgan Freeman Fans Defend 86-Year-Old Actor as Rumors Swirl About His Declining Health
Morgan Freeman is still kicking!
The actor, 86, sparked concern when he was recently spotted getting into his car in New York, as some thought the star looked noticeably older and appeared to struggle a bit.
One X user shared the video clip of the star with the caption: “DEVELOPING: Fans are worried about Morgan Freeman’s health after he was spotted in New York today.”
Despite the account's claim that supporters were concerned Freeman’s health may be declining, the responses showed nothing but praise.
“Morgan Freeman is 86. I hope I live that long and can walk that well at that age,” one person penned, while a second added, “He moves good for being 86 years old. And he still kicking blue jeans around.”
“He's 86, what are you expecting backflips into the car?” another jokingly asked, while a fourth wrote, “Looks good considering his age.”
“That man is 86 years old still walking around unassisted. He's doing great!” another person pointed out.
A sixth individual compared Freeman to President Joe Biden, 81, who has been repeatedly caught on unstable footing.
“He is 86 and looks a lot healthier than President Biden so why are people worried?” they said.
As OK! previously reported, not only is Freeman physically fit for his age, he also is very mentally sharp, as he recently appeared on The View to promote his Netflix docuseries Life on Our Planet.
"I am one of those people who is very, very interested in this subject — life on the planet. You understand that today life on the planet is in a little bit of trouble, and we're the cause of it. There have been — if I remember correctly — six extinction level events on the planet since life began. Six times. Large, large portions of life — we're talking just life God destroyed. We're headed for another one. Scientists have said if we don't hurry up and change our ways, there's going to be a cataclysmic event and wipe many of us off the face of this earth. It's true," he began.
"You look back and this series does that. How far back does life exist on this planet and why does it still exist? It is because life is tenacious, life — we're not talking about human beings here, we're talking about the planet. She'll stay," he continued.
However, after just six minutes, the show cut off Freeman’s interview.
"I had a question, but we've run out of time," Whoopi Goldberg said. "Listen, this is extraordinary, this documentary. Please keep making all the documentaries that your fingerprints are on. We thank you for coming — you're always welcome at this table."
Fans were outraged that the star was not on-air longer.
"If anyone deserves two segments, it's Morgan Freeman," one person wrote, while a second noted, "6 Minutes ain't [going to] be ENOUGH... FOR THE ALMIGHTY MORGAN FREEMAN!!!"