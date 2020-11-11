On Veterans Day — November 11 — we join together to honor the men and women who put their lives on the line and served the United States in uniform.

Countless number of real-life heroes have given their time and devoted themselves to the red, white and blue — including a few famous faces.

Before Drew Carey was hosting The Price is Right, he was serving in the U.S. Marine Corps for six years. It was during his time of service that he developed his signature look. Black glasses and a buzz cut became his go-to. It was also then when he honed in on his comedy skills, performing stand-up as a way to make extra money.

Influential guitarist Jimi Hendrix was given the choice between jail or the Army when he was caught riding in stolen cars in 1961. Hendrix chose the military, enlisted and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division in Kentucky. The rock legend earned the Screaming Eagles patch as a paratrooper but was eventually discharged.

Thank you to those who have served and to those who will serve in the future.

OK! takes a look at some of our favorite celebs who were veterans or served in the military.