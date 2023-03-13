Margot Robbie Trolled For 'Finally Not Wearing Something Ugly' To The 2023 Oscars: Fans 'Prayed For Days Like These'
Surprise! Margot Robbie looked stunning as she strutted onto the stage at the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12.
Despite skipping the 95th Annual Academy Awards' red carpet, the Barbie star joined legendary actor Morgan Freeman to present — except fans were more focused on her breathtaking beauty.
Robbie put her flattering figure on display in shimmering black couture. The Babylon actress' black gown featured a gorgeous sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder detail and a full sequin design.
The 32-year-old wore her naturally-colored hair fully down, as she linked arm in arm with Freeman, who donned a simple black suit and tie ensemble.
Fans took to social media to gush over Robbie's flawless physique, as many were happy to see the Suicide Squad star's drool-worthy appearance after being left seemingly unimpressed by her other awards show styles.
"Margot Robbie FINALLY being dressed the way she deserves to be," one Twitter user expressed, as another deemed her the "most attractive woman in the universe."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- 2023 Golden Globe Awards: See Photos Of Laverne Cox, Mario Lopez & More On The Red Carpet
- Brad Pitt Admits He Was On Board For Unscripted Kiss With 'Babylon' Costar Margot Robbie: 'When Else Am I Going To Get A Chance'
- Margot Robbie Breaks Silence About 'Crying' Outside Of Cara Delevingne's House: 'I Couldn't Get A Hair Outta My Eye'
"Finally someone dressed Margot Robbie well and for her shape," a third person couldn't help but point out, while a fourth exclaimed, "THAT DRESS, THAT MAKEUP, THAT HAIRSTYLE, FINALLY SOME JUSTICE TO MARGOT ROBBIE YESSsssss."
Even more fans flooded Twitter in disbelief that Robbie was "finally wearing something nice," as someone claimed, "I’ve prayed for days like these," and another added, "Margot Robbie FINALLY not wearing something ugly! Halleloo!"
Praise toward The Wolf of Wall Street star comes after Robbie was ripped apart over her disapproved outfit at the 2023 Golden Globes back in January.
Robbie stepped out in a Barbiecore pink dress, causing fans to immediately beg her to "fire her stylist," who they insisted must "hate her."
"Why is she dressed like a shrimp," one social media user snubbed of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress' halter-neck gown, which featured diagonal stripes and a fringe skirt detail.
"Millennial pink chevron with a funfetti skirt? Margot Robbie just give me the stylist's number, I wanna talk," a second snarky critic stated, as a third concluded, "'Nothing scares Margot Robbie fans more than the sentence 'Margot Robbie is wearing Chanel.'"