'Extra' Defends Billy Bush After Show Host Makes Shocking NSFW Joke About Kendall Jenner
Billy Bush found himself in hot water after he was caught making a sexual joke about Kendall Jenner's Toy Story-inspired Halloween costume.
"Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies," Bush quipped during the Monday, October 31, filming of Extra, while standing next to a photo of Jenner rocking a button-up crop top, cow-print chaps and a wide-brimmed red cowgirl hat.
Now, Telepictures — the company who produces Extra — appear to be standing by Bush's crude comments, noting they are a normal part of the job.
"As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter," a representative for the company said in a statement published on Friday, January 6.
Another source spilled "there was no malicious intent on Bush's part" when he made the NSFW remark and that he was simply "working through material in the show's normal creative process."
"In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television," the statement concluded.
This comes six years after the bombshell leak of a crass conversation between the controversial radio personality and Donald Trump weeks before the 2016 election.
In the shocking tape, which was originally recorded in 2005 while Bush was working for Access Hollywood, Trump could be heard telling him that because he's a "star" women let him do whatever he wants to them — even if he doesn't ask first.
"You can do anything," the former president said at the time. "Grab ’em by the p***y," he added, to which Bush replied, "Whatever you want."
The leak quickly caused a public uproar which eventually led to Bush — who worked for Today during that time — to be fired from his high profile job.
"Obviously I’m embarrassed and ashamed," the cousin of President George W. Bush said in an apology. "It’s no excuse, but this happened 11 years ago — I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I’m very sorry."
The Daily Beast was first to release the audio of Bush joking about Jenner.
