'Extra' Defends Billy Bush After Show Host Makes Shocking NSFW Joke About Kendall Jenner

Billy Bush found himself in hot water after he was caught making a sexual joke about Kendall Jenner's Toy Story-inspired Halloween costume.

"Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies," Bush quipped during the Monday, October 31, filming of Extra, while standing next to a photo of Jenner rocking a button-up crop top, cow-print chaps and a wide-brimmed red cowgirl hat.