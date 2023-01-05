Kendall Jenner Shows Off Supermodel Legs After Holiday Trip To Aspen With Pals Hailey & Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner showed off her model curves while getting off a private jet this week.
Keeping cozy after her lavish holiday trip to Aspen, Colorado, with celeb pals like Hailey and Justin Bieber, the 818 founder, 27, stepped off the plane in skintight black leggings that complimented her legs and a fitted black turtleneck underneath a cropped jacket.
Jenner — who went makeup free — kept her brown locks down and shielded her eyes from the Los Angeles sun with black sunglasses as she made her way into a vehicle, as seen in photos.
The Kardashians star was also seen hugging an unknown male friend goodbye, though it seems not all of her vacations pals were on board the flight.
Jenner rang in the New Year with the Rhode founder and her husband, as well as younger sister Kylie Jenner — who brought daughter Stormi along with her on their getaway — and BFFL Stassie Karanikolaou.
The famous friends took to Instagram multiple times throughout their vacation to document their fun-filled days and exquisite nights out.
As far as the public knows, Jenner went into the New Year as a single lady after breaking up with NBA star Devin Booker following nearly two years together.
An insider credited the demise of their relationship to their dedication to their respective jobs, they spilled in late November 2022: "Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they've decided to make that a priority."
"They [still] have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best," concluded the source.
Fans began speculating that the former power couple was over when the Phoenix Suns player failed to wish the supermodel a Happy Birthday on Thursday, November 3, days after she paid tribute to her former man on his birthday, October 30.
Jenner and Booker's latest split comes after they were rumored to have taken time apart over the summer, seemingly for the same reasons as this time around.
Ever since news of their breakup hit headlines, fans have been eyeing whether Jenner will run back to ex-boyfriend Harry Styles — especially after the Global icon appeared to blow her a kiss at his L.A. concert shortly after his own breakup with Olivia Wilde.