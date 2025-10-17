How Are Jack Schlossberg and Patrick Schwarzenegger Related? What to Know Amid the Family Drama

The family drama surrounding the Schwarzeneggers and the Kennedys has flared up again after Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding.

Jack has been critical of his other relative Robert F. Kennedy Jr., especially when his uncle was nominated for Health and Human Services Secretary. During the confirmation hearing, the 32-year-old writer responded to RFK Jr.'s views on abortion and chronic diseases via social media posts, calling the anti-vaccine activist a "liar" and "guru shaman figure."

One of Jack's tweets read, "LIFE AND DEATH DECISIONS by someone who cannot tell the truth."

Caroline also urged the Senate to reject RFK Jr.'s nomination, saying her cousin is a "predator" with "dangerous and willfully misinformed" views on vaccines.

"Bobby is addicted to attention and power," she added. "Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children — vaccinating his own kids while building a following by hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs."

A few weeks later, Patrick appeared in a video on InStyle's Instagram page, in which he showed one of his most prized possessions: a framed photograph of JFK.

"This is kind of a historical picture. I think my grandmother originally gave it to my mother, who then gave it to me," Patrick added.

Jack then wrote in the comments section: "@patrickschwarzenegger now that you've invoked your family legacy and president kennedy — do you support RFKJR for HHS secretary ?? Can't have it both ways !!"

The political commentator also took to his own page to ask his cousin where he stands on RFK Jr.'s nomination and what his views are on several issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the cutting of the funding for Alzheimer's research.

"I don't want you to talk to me I want you to stand up for what's right in public for the world to see," Jack continued. "Take down the InStyle video take my grandparents name out of your mouth if [you] can't distance yourself from blatant racist anti semite white nationalist henchman RFK Jr."