'Fame Should Never Erase Someone's Humanity': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Pushes Petition to Tackle Repeated Online Harassment After Fiancé Ken Urker's Death
Oct. 4 2026, Updated 1:04 p.m. ET
Gypsy Rose Blanchard asked her fans to sign an online anti-harassment petition to honor her fiancé, Ken Urker.
Urker was found unresponsive at his home in Louisiana and passed away on his 34th birthday on October 1.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Implored Her Followers to Sign Anti-Harassment Petition
"In honor of Ken, I am asking for your support for Kenan’s Law. 🤍,” Blanchard, 35, captioned an Instagram post she shared on Sunday, October 4.
“Before his passing, Ken experienced an overwhelming amount of online scrutiny and what we believed crossed the line into targeted harassment and cyberbullying,” she alleged.
The reality star continued: “Reports were made across multiple platforms, and far too often, the response was simply: ‘No violation.'”
She then noted the law will be about “changing the way social media platforms handle repeated reports of harassment.”
“One post viewed alone may not tell the whole story — but hundreds of posts, videos and comments directed at one person can reveal a pattern that deserves meaningful review,” Blanchard scribed.
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“This is not about silencing criticism or taking away anyone’s freedom of speech. Public figures can and should be criticized. But public figures are still human beings, and fame should never erase someone’s humanity," she said.
“I cannot change what happened, but I can advocate for a better system for the next person who feels like no one is listening,” Blanchard wrote.
The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up personality further urged her followers: “Please sign and share the petition to support Kenan’s Law. Fame does not erase humanity. A pattern cannot always be understood one post at a time.”
Ken Urker Died on October 1 at the Age of 34
Urker was allegedly discovered by a family member after he didn’t respond to Blanchard's text. The social media influencer claimed he died from an overdose, telling TMZ earlier this week he was her "forever soulmate."
The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office noted cops responded to a residence in Raceland, Louisiana, at about 6:15 p.m., where Urker was found dead upon arrival. An investigation into his death is still ongoing at this time.
Blanchard and Urker — who shared daughter Aurora together — were together from 2024 until his passing.
She then claimed to an outlet shortly after Urker's death that she never saw him take drugs or substances. “I don’t know if it was intentional or not,” she said. “He was not in a good state of mind lately.”
“I’m in disbelief. I can’t think,” she sobbed. “I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”