'Fame Should Never Erase Someone's Humanity': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Pushes Petition to Tackle Repeated Online Harassment After Fiancé Ken Urker's Death

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard asked her fans to sign an online anti-harassment petition to honor her fiancé, Ken Urker. Urker was found unresponsive at his home in Louisiana and passed away on his 34th birthday on October 1.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Implored Her Followers to Sign Anti-Harassment Petition

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard claimed Ken Urker died from an overdose.

"In honor of Ken, I am asking for your support for Kenan’s Law. 🤍,” Blanchard, 35, captioned an Instagram post she shared on Sunday, October 4. “Before his passing, Ken experienced an overwhelming amount of online scrutiny and what we believed crossed the line into targeted harassment and cyberbullying,” she alleged.

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Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker shared one daughter together.

The reality star continued: “Reports were made across multiple platforms, and far too often, the response was simply: ‘No violation.'” She then noted the law will be about “changing the way social media platforms handle repeated reports of harassment.” “One post viewed alone may not tell the whole story — but hundreds of posts, videos and comments directed at one person can reveal a pattern that deserves meaningful review,” Blanchard scribed.

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Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Gypsy Rose Blanchard inquired her followers to sign a petition in honor of her late fiancé.

“This is not about silencing criticism or taking away anyone’s freedom of speech. Public figures can and should be criticized. But public figures are still human beings, and fame should never erase someone’s humanity," she said. “I cannot change what happened, but I can advocate for a better system for the next person who feels like no one is listening,” Blanchard wrote. The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up personality further urged her followers: “Please sign and share the petition to support Kenan’s Law. Fame does not erase humanity. A pattern cannot always be understood one post at a time.”

Ken Urker Died on October 1 at the Age of 34

Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM Ken Urker was found unresponsive at his Louisiana home on October 1.