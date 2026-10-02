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Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Fiancé Ken Urker Stays Silent in Unsettling TikTok Live Hours Before Sudden Death: Watch

Image of Ken Urker passed away on October 1.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Ken Urker passed away on October 1.

Oct. 2 2026, Updated 3:51 p.m. ET

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard's fiancé, Ken Urker, started an eerie live stream just hours before his sudden death.

As previously reported by OK!, Urker was found unresponsive in bed at his home in Louisiana on October 1 by Blanchard's brother, Dylan, and his wife after he did not reply to Gypsy's texts wishing him a happy birthday.

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Image of Ken Urker did not speak during the eerie TikTok live.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Ken Urker did not speak during the eerie TikTok live.

In the nearly 4-minute TikTok live, Ken appeared to be traveling somewhere in a vehicle on the night of September 30.

The silent, cryptic livestream ended abruptly, with some speculating it could have been an accident.

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Source: @JUSTICEJUNCTION/TIKTOK

A recording of Ken Urker's livestream has been reposted to TikTok.

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Gypsy Rose Blanchard Claimed Ken Urker Died of an Overdose

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard confessed Ken Urker 'was not in a good state of mind' before he passed.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard confessed Ken Urker 'was not in a good state of mind' before he passed.

A spokesperson for the Lafourche Sheriff's Office confirmed Ken's death, saying in a statement, "We were notified about this at 6:15 p.m. CDT and responded. He was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation."

Ken's official cause of death has not been released publicly as the investigation remains ongoing; however, Gypsy claimed in her own statement that she believes her longtime partner died of an overdose.

Even though she had never seen Ken use drugs, Gypsy, who shares a 1-year-old daughter with Ken, told TMZ an unnamed substance was found at the scene.

"I’m in disbelief. I can’t think," she said in her statement. "I’ve screamed until my throat burns."

"I don’t know if it was intentional or not," Gypsy shared. "He was not in a good state of mind lately."

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Ken Urker's Sister Went Live on TikTok After He Died

Image of Autumn Urker said she believed her brother did not die from 'natural causes.'
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Autumn Urker said she believed her brother did not die from 'natural causes.'

Ken's younger sister, Autumn, has also spoken out following her brother's passing.

Shortly after the news broke, Autumn addressed the situation during her own TikTok livestream, claiming his death was "not of natural causes," before stressing that law enforcement had not found evidence of foul play.

She also revealed she had talked to Ken the night before he died.

"He said he was going home to go to sleep and he had work in the morning. So, I don’t know. This is why they say, 'Sticks and Stones,' because words can absolutely kill you," she continued while she sobbed.

Ken Urker Was Harassed Online

Image of Gypsy Rose Blanchard wrote that the 'public scrutiny' took a toll on Ken Urker.
Source: @GYPSYROSE.INSTA/INSTAGRAM

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wrote that the 'public scrutiny' took a toll on Ken Urker.

In a statement shared to her Instagram, Gypsy shared that Ken had faced intense harassment online.

"Ken endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms, including TikTok and Reddit," she said. "The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure."

"I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment," Blanchard added.

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