Fans Dub 'Sister Wives' Guest Star Nathanael Richard 'Creepier' Than Kody Brown
These Sister Wives viewers are not fans of Nathanael Richard.
Days after news broke that the polygamist TLC personality, 41, had officially split from both of his wives — Rebecca, 39, and Christina, 40 — eight years after he appeared on the show, fans took to social media to rehash the famed episode and the Nathanael's controversial beliefs.
"Another two polygamist ladies smarten up. Nathanael Richard seemed even creepier than Kody [Brown] if that’s possible," one Redditor wrote, with a second adding, "He was so creepy and that was a very strange family. I'm not surprised it didn't work out."
EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT POLYGAMIST 'SISTER WIVES' GUEST STAR NATHANAEL RICHARD'S MARRIED LIFE & SPLITS
"Good for them!" a third replied. "He was the one that wanted two of her so he could cuddle with someone while the other made cookies."
One Facebook user also noted that the Richards "seemed off" and gave them a bad vibe while watching.
WHERE DOES 'SISTER WIVES' GO FROM HERE? 3 POSSIBLE SPINOFFS FOR THE HIT TLC SHOW
"It seemed like it was all about the husband and his needs and his control," they continued. "Calling to take a bite of food. Really? It seemed awkward. The Browns seem more real and relatable. Just my opinion though."
- Everything We Know About Polygamist 'Sister Wives' Guest Star Nathanael Richard's Married Life & Splits
- Polygamous 'Sister Wives' Guest Star Nathanael Richard's Wives Both Leave Him: Source
- 'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Kody Brown May Marry New Wives To Supplement Income After Claiming The Only Thing He's 'Afraid' Of Is 'Poverty'
The Richard family made their Sister Wives debut in Season 7 when the Browns went to Missouri to meet the fellow polygamists. And while they seemed to have a good time during their visit, it was clear their beliefs differed heavily from Kody and his then-wives views on plural marriage — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, Christine, 50, and Robyn, 44.
One tradition that caught the attention of both viewers and the sister wives was Nathanael and Rebecca's rule that everyone in the family had to take the first bite of every meal at the same exact time as a sign of respect.
"I'm just gonna say thank you for not establishing that tradition," Christine said to Kody in a confessional.
As OK! previously reported, Rebecca filed for divorce from Nathanael in May of this year. Their next hearing is scheduled for January 2023.
A source later confirmed Christina had also left the patriarch and is currently living in Florida.