Everything To Know About Polygamist 'Sister Wives' Guest Star Nathanael Richard's Married Life & Splits

Nathanael Richard first appeared on Sister Wives in the seventh episode of Season 7 of the hit TLC series when Kody Brown, 53, and his wives — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, Christine, 50, and Robyn, 44 — packed up the kids to road trip to Missouri to visit another family who practiced plural marriage.

Fans were quickly met Nathanael, 41, his two partners — Rebecca, 39, and Christina, 40 — their nine children and their quirky house rules.