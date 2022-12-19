Christine Brown Admits She Was 'Embarrassed' Ex Kody Wasn't Attracted To Her: 'It Was Terrible To Hear'
Christine Brown is getting real about the pain she felt when learning Kody Brown was no longer attracted to her.
Recounting her ex-husband's harsh words, the 50-year-old admitted on the Sunday, December 18, Sister Wives: One-on-One special: "It was terrible to hear. And it's super embarrassing."
"I just got to thinking you know what? It really just goes both ways," Christine continued. "I really just wasn't attracted — after he said that I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. It's over.'"
Despite the upset, the Sister Wives star confessed that it was a weight lifted off her shoulders, saying, "It was almost a relief. I'm not going to keep fighting for this or trying if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you and for the family means nothing."
Kody, 53, made the omission during a September episode of Sister Wives, saying of their union, "I felt pressured into the marriage. I did not know better at the time.”
Christine — who spiritually married Kody in 1994 — echoed her reaction to Kody when she made an appearance on the "Reality Life With Kate Casey" podcast earlier this month, as OK! reported. "It was almost like this burden got lifted," the reality star said. "And I was like, ‘Alright, then it’s time to move on.'”
The mother-of-six was the first of Kody's wives to leave him, announcing in November 2021 that they split following more than 25 years of marriage.
During the Sunday special, Janelle confirmed she also left Kody, spilling that they had actually been separated for months. Meanwhile, it was Kody who ended his 32-year marriage to Meri — a revelation that was also shared in the special.
Kody's only remaining wife is Robyn, whom he wed in 2014 after legally divorcing Meri so he could adopt her children from a previous relationship.
During the special, Robyn commented on what she would do if Kody told her he was no longer attracted to her, replying: "This is the thing. I'd march his butt into a therapist so fast."
"I would not allow him not to talk to me. I don't allow that. We're going to talk," Robyn declared of the theoretical situation. "We're going to work this stuff through."
The Sister Wives: One-on-One special will air part 2 on January 1 and part 3 on January 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.