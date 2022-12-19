Christine Brown Admits She Was 'Embarrassed' Ex Kody Wasn't Attracted To Her: 'It Was Terrible To Hear'

"I just got to thinking you know what? It really just goes both ways," Christine continued. "I really just wasn't attracted — after he said that I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. It's over.'"

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN 'REGRETS BRINGING ROBYN INTO THE FAMILY' AMID KODY SPLIT

Despite the upset, the Sister Wives star confessed that it was a weight lifted off her shoulders, saying, "It was almost a relief. I'm not going to keep fighting for this or trying if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you and for the family means nothing."