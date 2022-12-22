'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Kody Brown May Marry New Wives To Supplement Income After Claiming The Only Thing He's 'Afraid' Of Is 'Poverty'

A user on Reddit shared a still image of Kody from part one of the special, captioning the screengrab: "'Nothing scares him but poverty.' I just thought it was such a strange comment for some reason? Poverty scares me too but wouldn’t be my first thought if I were asked that question. He’s funky."

"Well, with all of his cash cow wives leaving he is about to experience poverty with Sobbin Robyn," one fan replied, with another adding, "To me that says everything. Less wives = less money and possibly no show so no income."