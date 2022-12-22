'Sister Wives' Fans Speculate Kody Brown May Marry New Wives To Supplement Income After Claiming The Only Thing He's 'Afraid' Of Is 'Poverty'
The Sister Wives: One-on-One special that aired on Sunday, November 18, revealed the only thing that Kody Brown truly fears is poverty.
Despite starting the hit TLC series with four wives — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, Christine, 50, and Robyn, 44 — the Brown family patriarch admitted he is currently only still in a relationship with his fourth wife.
Following the surprising revelations, fans took to social media to speculate on how the father-of-18 would keep his worst nightmare from coming true after losing the three women who all seemingly provided separate sources of income to the big family.
A user on Reddit shared a still image of Kody from part one of the special, captioning the screengrab: "'Nothing scares him but poverty.' I just thought it was such a strange comment for some reason? Poverty scares me too but wouldn’t be my first thought if I were asked that question. He’s funky."
"Well, with all of his cash cow wives leaving he is about to experience poverty with Sobbin Robyn," one fan replied, with another adding, "To me that says everything. Less wives = less money and possibly no show so no income."
A third person even suggested Kody may consider adding new members to the family to keep the show — and his source of income — going for years to come.
"He is going to be in poverty if he doesn’t start working two jobs and find him some wealth [sic] women as his new wives," the user explained.
And Sister Wives fans may just be on to something. A source spilled in a recent interview that the reality star is "so passionate" about polygamy that he will likely be "bringing in more wives" into the family in the near future.
"It's starting to look like it can happen soon. At this point in time, his contract relies on living the lifestyle," the source continued. "It's important to Robyn too [to live the lifestyle] so she would be all for it."