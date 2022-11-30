Fans Freak Out As Touchy Video Of Khloé Kardashian & Travis Barker Resurfaces: 'They're Flirting So Hard'

Fans are in a frenzy after watching an old clip that depicts Khloé Kardashian and now brother-in-law Travis Barker getting a little too close for comfort.

In 2016, when Khloé's sister Kourtney Kardashian and the dummer were strictly friends and neighbors, he appeared as a guest on Kocktails with Khloé, and the touchy game the host played with the rocker certainly raised eyebrows.