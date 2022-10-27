'Hot Slob Kabob!': Kourtney Kardashian 'Blacked Out & Threw Up' After Las Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker
Hot mess at her best! Kourtney Kardashian spilled the dirty details of her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker during the newest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, October 27.
“I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. I don’t even know where to begin,” the 43-year-old recalled of her secret sloppy vows. “Vegas with Travis is really fun. He’s like, ‘It’s the Grammys! It’s our first Grammys together so let’s make this the best night ever.'”
While the celebrity couple succeeded in making the night fun, it was unfortunately not one Kardashian could remember all the details of.
"I blacked out," the brunette bombshell confessed of the duo's unofficial wedding ceremony, which took place after the 2022 Grammys on Monday, April 4. "I actually don't remember though. I didn't even remember Elvis, like, sang to me walking down the aisle. I didn't remember I had a bouquet."
KEEPING UP WITH THE HALLOWEEN FUN! HOW TO SNAG THE KARDASHIAN FAMILY'S MOST ICONIC HALLOWEEN LOOKS FOR LESS — SHOP NOW
The mother-of-three then described the Elvis impersonator's hilarious mistake on the altar that caused Kardashian to quite literally roll on the floor laughing.
"When Elvis was marrying us, he's like, ‘I, Khloe, take thee Travis,' and I just like lost my mind," Mrs. Barker continued to spill, adding how the perfect pair "fell straight on the floor and we, like, couldn't get up."
MISSING IN ACTION? KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN SEEMINGLY ABSENT FROM KIM KARDASHIAN'S FAILED BIRTHDAY TRIP
After somehow surviving their first exchange of "I Do's," Kardashian revealed her excessive drinking finally caught up to her.
“I did throw up after though and took my top off and unbuttoned my pants," the Poosh founder continued to recall. "I had to walk back through the hotel with a million people taking my photo. I was a hot slob kabob.”
Later in the episode, Kris Jenner chimed in about the messy series of events with an instinctual motherly opinion.
"She was drunk as a skunk, laying on the floor, throwing up," Jenner, 66, admitted. "Who wants to get married like that?"
The reality star's younger sister Kim Kardashian, 42, chimed in to defend the drunken bride as she jabbed back at Jenner, stating, "Who doesn't?"
The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu.