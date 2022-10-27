'Hot Slob Kabob!': Kourtney Kardashian 'Blacked Out & Threw Up' After Las Vegas Wedding With Travis Barker

Hot mess at her best! Kourtney Kardashian spilled the dirty details of her surprise Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker during the newest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, October 27.

“I guess what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas. I don’t even know where to begin,” the 43-year-old recalled of her secret sloppy vows. “Vegas with Travis is really fun. He’s like, ‘It’s the Grammys! It’s our first Grammys together so let’s make this the best night ever.'”