Fakers! Hulu's hit reality series The Kardashians was slammed after social media users allegedly dug up evidence of the show staging a crucial scene of the season's final episode.

In the season finale, the Kardashian-Jenners had a family meeting in which they planned to talk with Khloé Kardashian about Tristan Thompson. Although the moment appeared to happen shortly after they found out the cheating NBA pro fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, now, it's been revealed the scene may have been filmed two months after the news hit headlines.