Fans Slam Jim Bob Duggar's 'Disrespectful' Joke Costume As An 'Insult To All Farmers'
Fans were far from impressed by Jim Bob Duggar's most recent YouTube appearance.
In a pregnancy announcement video shared by Jedidiah and his wife, Katey, the young parents revealed their family members' first reactions to the news that they are expecting baby number two at a costume-themed Christmas party that took place back in December 2022.
Jed first told several of his siblings and his mother, Michelle, before going to look for his father in the kitchen.
"Where's the farmer? ... There he is!" he exclaimed as the 57-year-old walked into the room decked out in a disheveled farmer costume.
Along with an untucked button-down, striped shirt and jeans, Jim Bob also sported a loosened, purposely off-center tie and a wide-brimmed straw hat that Jed described as an "Amish" hat Katey's parents reportedly bought from a trip to Pennsylvania over 10 years prior.
Although the comments section in the YouTube video was full of congratulations for the young couple — who got engaged in February 2021 — critics took to Reddit to drag the Duggar family patriarch for his seemingly insensitive outfit.
"He’s so disrespectful," one user wrote, while another added, "Jim Bob cosplaying as a farmer in that shirt and tie is an insult to actual farmers." A third chimed in, "He's vile."
This is far from the first time Jim Bob has been slammed for his controversial decisions. His own daughters have recently opened up on the family's strict modesty rules — which include insisting the women in the family wear long skirts and dresses rather than pants — and why they've chosen to abandon them as adults.
Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) admitted earlier this month that she studied the Bible and prayed for three or four years regarding whether she could change her wardrobe, but finally realized "there isn't anything in scripture that's black and white on dress."
"It talks a lot about modesty," she added in a March YouTube video of the Bible. "But I feel like you can be modest and wear pants, and so that's kind of where we came to."
Several of Joy-Anna's older sisters — Jill, 31, Jessa, 30, and Jinger, 29 — have also made the decision to swap their skirts and dresses for t-shirts and jeans.
