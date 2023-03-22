OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jim Bob Duggar
OK LogoNEWS

Fans Slam Jim Bob Duggar's 'Disrespectful' Joke Costume As An 'Insult To All Farmers'

jim bob farmerpp
Source: @Jed&KateyDuggar/YouTube
By:

Mar. 22 2023, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Fans were far from impressed by Jim Bob Duggar's most recent YouTube appearance.

In a pregnancy announcement video shared by Jedidiah and his wife, Katey, the young parents revealed their family members' first reactions to the news that they are expecting baby number two at a costume-themed Christmas party that took place back in December 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
fans slam jim bob duggars disrespectful farmer costume
Source: @Jed&KateyDuggar/YouTube

Jed first told several of his siblings and his mother, Michelle, before going to look for his father in the kitchen.

"Where's the farmer? ... There he is!" he exclaimed as the 57-year-old walked into the room decked out in a disheveled farmer costume.

Article continues below advertisement

Along with an untucked button-down, striped shirt and jeans, Jim Bob also sported a loosened, purposely off-center tie and a wide-brimmed straw hat that Jed described as an "Amish" hat Katey's parents reportedly bought from a trip to Pennsylvania over 10 years prior.

Although the comments section in the YouTube video was full of congratulations for the young couple — who got engaged in February 2021 — critics took to Reddit to drag the Duggar family patriarch for his seemingly insensitive outfit.

fans slam jim bob duggars disrespectful farmer costume
Source: @Jed&KateyDuggar/YouTube
MORE ON:
Jim Bob Duggar
Article continues below advertisement

"He’s so disrespectful," one user wrote, while another added, "Jim Bob cosplaying as a farmer in that shirt and tie is an insult to actual farmers." A third chimed in, "He's vile."

This is far from the first time Jim Bob has been slammed for his controversial decisions. His own daughters have recently opened up on the family's strict modesty rules — which include insisting the women in the family wear long skirts and dresses rather than pants — and why they've chosen to abandon them as adults.

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) admitted earlier this month that she studied the Bible and prayed for three or four years regarding whether she could change her wardrobe, but finally realized "there isn't anything in scripture that's black and white on dress."

"It talks a lot about modesty," she added in a March YouTube video of the Bible. "But I feel like you can be modest and wear pants, and so that's kind of where we came to."

Several of Joy-Anna's older sisters — Jill, 31, Jessa, 30, and Jinger, 29 — have also made the decision to swap their skirts and dresses for t-shirts and jeans.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The Sun reported the Duggar critics' comments from Reddit.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.