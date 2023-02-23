Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar 'Embarrassed' By Daughter Jinger's Shocking Confessions About 'Cult-Like' Upbringing In Tell-All Memoir

Jinger Vuolo (neé Duggar) opened up about the harsh realities of her strict upbringing in the "cult-like" Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) in her new book, Becoming Free Indeed, which hit shelves on Tuesday, January 31.

In the tell-all tome, the mother-of-two — she shares 4-year-old Felicity and 2-year-old Evangeline with husband Jeremy Vuolo — shared that she suffered from severe anxiety as a teenager due to the religious sect's stringent values, and according to a source, her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, are "embarrassed" by their daughter's candid revelations.