Gwendlyn Brown Slams Dad Kody's 'Completely Manipulative' Tactics With Ex-Wife Meri: 'It Is So Unfortunate To See'
Gwendlyn Brown was not impressed by her dad Kody's treatment toward ex-wife Meri Brown.
While watching an old episode of Sister Wives, the 21-year-old offspring of Christine and Kody didn't mince words when discussing the patriarch's marriage to his first wife.
Throughout Season 17 of the hit TLC series, Meri is seen trying to hold on to the exes' platonic marriage in the hopes of reconciliation while Kody, 54, is telling cameras that he doesn't consider himself married to the 52-year-old.
The fact that Kody was clearly holding back from sharing his true feelings with Meri left his daughter upset, as she points out during her YouTube reaction video that the father-of-18 was "just leading [Meri] on at this point."
"It feels completely manipulative to me because he's basically keeping this information from her and letting her be in this loveless relationship with this false hope that it's going to be fixed," says Gwendlyn.
Her disappointment in her dad is clear, as she continues: "It is so unfortunate to see my dad going off on how he and Meri basically have this done relationship."
"[Meri] doesn't know that. They haven't had a conversation about it," she notes as she watches the episode back. "And I think that's what's so important about what my mom did with him, because she said, 'We are done.' She told him to his face that they were over and Kody hasn't done anything."
As OK! reported, Gwendlyn's mom, Christine, announced in November 2021 that she was leaving Kody after more than 25 years of marriage. On the other hand, while Kody declared on-screen that he didn't consider himself married to Meri, the latter confessed during the Sister Wives: One on One special that he never said those words to her.
Shortly after hearing Kody's revelation, Meri confirmed their marriage was over — though it was Kody's decision.
While watching Kody's deteriorating relationships with his former wives go from bad to worse, Gwendlyn questions: "How does it benefit him to stay with all of these women? Does he consider them trophies?"
"Does he consider them his path into heaven? I don't understand why he feels this humongous necessity to be with them still," she says, struggling to understand where her dad is coming from. "And I'm just glad that ones that needed to get out of that situation, have gotten out of that situation."
Robyn is Kody's only remaining wife after Janelle also confirmed during the special that she and the controversial reality star were over.