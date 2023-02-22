Gwendlyn Brown Slams Dad Kody's 'Completely Manipulative' Tactics With Ex-Wife Meri: 'It Is So Unfortunate To See'

Throughout Season 17 of the hit TLC series, Meri is seen trying to hold on to the exes' platonic marriage in the hopes of reconciliation while Kody, 54, is telling cameras that he doesn't consider himself married to the 52-year-old.

The fact that Kody was clearly holding back from sharing his true feelings with Meri left his daughter upset, as she points out during her YouTube reaction video that the father-of-18 was "just leading [Meri] on at this point."