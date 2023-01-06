'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Claims 'It's Not About A Favorite' When Asked If He Prefers Robyn To His Former Wives

"The words Christine uses incite enmity toward Robyn. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her," Kody retorted. "It's not just about my character. It's about their [his other wives'] character. And who wants to run deep here? Do you want to find favor by being loyal to me and never allowing somebody to trash talk me? Or do you want to sit here and be the one who’s trash talking me?"

'SISTER WIVES' STAR GWENDLYN BROWN CONFESSES SHE 'DISLIKES' HER FATHER KODY 'A BIT' WHILE REWATCHING THE SHOW

The father-of-18 claimed that his former wives —Meri, 51, Janelle Brown, 53, and Christine, 50 — have all "s**t talked" him, before adding: "To my knowledge, Robyn puts up her dukes if you s**t talk me."