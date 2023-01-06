'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Claims 'It's Not About A Favorite' When Asked If He Prefers Robyn To His Former Wives
Despite years of dodging the topic, Kody Brown, 53, is finally addressing whether or not Robyn, 44, is his "favorite" wife — but not without giving viewers the runaround.
In a sneak peek for the third installment of Sister Wives: One on One, set to air on Sunday, January 8, tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan asks him point blank if he prefers Robyn, to which the Brown family patriarch insists that "it's not about a favorite, it's about finding favor."
"The words Christine uses incite enmity toward Robyn. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her," Kody retorted. "It's not just about my character. It's about their [his other wives'] character. And who wants to run deep here? Do you want to find favor by being loyal to me and never allowing somebody to trash talk me? Or do you want to sit here and be the one who’s trash talking me?"
The father-of-18 claimed that his former wives —Meri, 51, Janelle Brown, 53, and Christine, 50 — have all "s**t talked" him, before adding: "To my knowledge, Robyn puts up her dukes if you s**t talk me."
However, in another segment of the clip, Christine shoots back that Janelle didn't deserve to be lumped in on Kody's tirade on his ex-wives' alleged "disloyalty" to him.
"She’s so loyal to him it’s ridiculous. I can’t tell you all the conversations that I had with her where I’d be like, ‘I don’t like how he’s doing this and how he’s doing this and blah blah blah,'" Christine continues. "And she’s like, ‘He’s a great dad, what are you talking about? He’s a great husband, what are you talking about? For years, that woman was so loyal."
The mother-of-six — who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with the polygamist — also stated that she found Kody's speech on "finding favor" vs. having a "favorite" to be "triggering."
"It’s ridiculous," she says. "It's like, it's obvious where you want to spend your time. I mean, c'mon."
