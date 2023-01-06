OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Claims 'It's Not About A Favorite' When Asked If He Prefers Robyn To His Former Wives

robyn kody sister wivespp
Source: mega; @robynbrowns_nest/Instagram
Jan. 5 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Despite years of dodging the topic, Kody Brown, 53, is finally addressing whether or not Robyn, 44, is his "favorite" wife — but not without giving viewers the runaround.

In a sneak peek for the third installment of Sister Wives: One on One, set to air on Sunday, January 8, tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan asks him point blank if he prefers Robyn, to which the Brown family patriarch insists that "it's not about a favorite, it's about finding favor."

sister wives meri brown regrets bringing robyn into family
Source: tlc

"The words Christine uses incite enmity toward Robyn. She never did anything to Christine but be kind to her," Kody retorted. "It's not just about my character. It's about their [his other wives'] character. And who wants to run deep here? Do you want to find favor by being loyal to me and never allowing somebody to trash talk me? Or do you want to sit here and be the one who’s trash talking me?"

The father-of-18 claimed that his former wives —Meri, 51, Janelle Brown, 53, and Christine, 50 — have all "s**t talked" him, before adding: "To my knowledge, Robyn puts up her dukes if you s**t talk me."

sw robyn
Source: tlc

However, in another segment of the clip, Christine shoots back that Janelle didn't deserve to be lumped in on Kody's tirade on his ex-wives' alleged "disloyalty" to him.

"She’s so loyal to him it’s ridiculous. I can’t tell you all the conversations that I had with her where I’d be like, ‘I don’t like how he’s doing this and how he’s doing this and blah blah blah,'" Christine continues. "And she’s like, ‘He’s a great dad, what are you talking about? He’s a great husband, what are you talking about? For years, that woman was so loyal."

sister wives christine brown celebrates relationships daughters
Source: @christinebrown_sw/Instagram

The mother-of-six — who shares kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with the polygamist — also stated that she found Kody's speech on "finding favor" vs. having a "favorite" to be "triggering."

"It’s ridiculous," she says. "It's like, it's obvious where you want to spend your time. I mean, c'mon."

Source: OK!

Today obtained the sneak peek clip featuring Kody discussing the rumors that Robyn is his favorite wife.

