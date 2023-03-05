'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Spoiling' Favorite Wife Robyn With Las Vegas 'Shopping Extravaganzas'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown is showering his only remaining wife, Robyn, with love and attention following his tumultuous splits from his other wives.
The 53-year-old was recently spotted shopping with his rumored "favorite" spouse at several very pricey stores at Caesar's Palace's Forum Shops on their recent trip to Las Vegas.
"All of Kody's grand gestures and lavish trips and shopping extravaganzas are to make Robyn happy," a source spilled to an outlet on their expensive getaway.
"He's spending a lot of money on Robyn because that's what makes her happy," the source added. "They've very much about materialistic things."
Prior to their Vegas vacay, the lovebirds — who usually reside in Flagstaff, Ariz. — were also seen filming the hit TLC show at a Mexico resort. Rumors swirled that Kody and Robyn were there to meet and court a new wife.
Fans also speculated the father-of-18 was courting a potential partner in Sin City after they were spotted walking alongside a mystery blonde. However, it was later confirmed the woman was Robyn's sister, Taralyce Sullivan, who they had been visiting at the time.
Although it's unclear whether or not Kody is on the lookout for a new partner, according to a source, Robyn has been "craving attention from Kody" ever since he parted ways with his other three wives.
As OK! previously reported, Christine, 50, was the first to call it quits after spending more than 25 years with the Brown family patriarch. Janelle announced their separation next, and earlier this year, Meri and Kody released a joint statement admitting they had made the decision to "terminate" their spiritual marriage.
"This isn't their happily ever after," the source said, referring to Kody and Robyn's emotional state after the breakups. "They're both disappointed in how things unfolded with the other wives and they have a lot of mess to clean up."
Christine also reflected on the couple's potential struggles while living a newly monogamous lifestyle, noting in the Sister Wives: One on One special that she thought "a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work."
"I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right?" she continued. "It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily."
The source spoke with The Sun on Kody's lavish spending.