'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Spoiling' Favorite Wife Robyn With Las Vegas 'Shopping Extravaganzas'

"This isn't their happily ever after," the source said, referring to Kody and Robyn's emotional state after the breakups. "They're both disappointed in how things unfolded with the other wives and they have a lot of mess to clean up."

Christine also reflected on the couple's potential struggles while living a newly monogamous lifestyle, noting in the Sister Wives: One on One special that she thought "a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work."

"I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right?" she continued. "It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily."