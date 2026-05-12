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Farrah Abraham Strips Down and Bares Her Bum in Skimpy Bikini: Photos

farrah abrahams new bikini pics pp
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham stunned in a skimpy bikini, flaunting her backside during a sunny getaway.

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May 12 2026, Published 10:59 a.m. ET

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Farrah Abraham turned up the heat with a new set of revealing bikini photos.

The former Teen Mom star showed off her figure while relaxing poolside during a sunny getaway. In the snaps, Abraham rocked a skimpy printed bikini paired with an oversized white cover-up, which she wore open while posing near the water.

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image of Farrah Abraham showed off her toned figure in a revealing printed bikini during a sunny poolside getaway.
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham showed off her toned figure in a revealing printed bikini during a sunny poolside getaway.

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One photo showed the reality star lounging confidently in a chair while wearing dark sunglasses and soaking up the sun. Another snap captured Abraham walking toward the pool with her back facing the camera, putting her curves and toned physique on display in the barely-there thong bikini.

The blonde beauty finished off the look with black sandals and long, straight hair flowing down her back as she appeared relaxed during the luxurious escape.

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image of The former 'Teen Mom' star paired the tiny swimsuit with an oversized white cover-up and black sandals.
Source: MEGA

The former 'Teen Mom' star paired the tiny swimsuit with an oversized white cover-up and black sandals.

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The sizzling photos come shortly after Abraham celebrated Mother’s Day without her daughter, Sophia, appearing in the social media upload.

The mother-daughter duo was recently spotted spending time together near their home in Texas on Tuesday, April 28.

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Source: @sophialabraham/Instagram
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Abraham wore a cheetah-print mini dress during the vintage shopping outing, styling her dirty blonde hair in a loose side braid. She completed the casual look with flip-flops and a black designer shoulder bag.

Meanwhile, her 17-year-old daughter embraced a much edgier style. Sophia showed off black hair with blunt bangs and several facial piercings.

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image of Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, were recently spotted shopping together in Austin.
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, were recently spotted shopping together in Austin.

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The teen also rocked a dramatic goth-inspired look, pairing black lipstick and bold cat-eye eyeliner with an all-black outfit. Sophia wore a cropped top that revealed her large stomach tattoo along with low-rise black sweatpants.

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image of Sophia’s fashion choices have sparked backlash online.
Source: MEGA

Sophia’s fashion choices have sparked backlash online.

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Over the years, Sophia’s fashion choices have sparked backlash online, especially after she debuted a massive bat tattoo in October 2025.

“I got my first tattoo!!” Sophia announced excitedly in a clip.

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image of Farrah Abraham received public attention after being cast in the MTV reality television series '16 and Pregnant' in 2009.
Source: MEGA

Farrah Abraham received public attention after being cast in the MTV reality television series '16 and Pregnant' in 2009.

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However, the starlet quickly defended her daughter against critics, who said that her “age is too young” to have a tattoo.

“I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become,” she told a news outlet. “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey, as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore."

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image of The star has stuck up for her daughter.
Source: MEGA

The star has stuck up for her daughter.

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Others praised the MTV alum for allowing Sophia the freedom to express herself.

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image of The businesswoman defended her daughter against criticism, saying she fully supports Sophia expressing herself.
Source: MEGA

The businesswoman defended her daughter against criticism, saying she fully supports Sophia expressing herself.

"I love that you're letting her be herself. By taking her to get professionally pierced she won't be tempted to do them herself or let a friend," another user pointed out.

Another added, “Idc what anyone says, Farrah is a great mom and she’s always been a great mom ❤️."

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