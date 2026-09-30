PHOTOS Farrah Abraham Reveals Swollen Face and Stitches After Major Jaw Surgery: Photos Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham documented the brutal aftermath of major jaw surgery, sharing graphic photos of her swelling, stitches and hospital recovery. Taylor Camp Sept. 30 2026, Updated 7:26 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Farrah Abraham is giving fans an unfiltered look at her recovery after undergoing major jaw surgery. The former Teen Mom star shared graphic photos from the hospital, revealing severe swelling, stitches around her ear and along her jaw, and the challenges she faced immediately following the operation. Abraham underwent double jaw surgery after dealing with issues involving her bite. The procedure left her unable to speak for several days as she began the healing process.

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Farrah Abraham Shows Off Severe Swelling After Jaw Surgery

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham revealed significant facial swelling while recovering in the hospital after undergoing major jaw surgery.

Abraham gave fans a close-up look at the swelling she experiences following the operation. The reality star posed from her hospital bed with monitoring electrodes attached to her chest and her red hair pulled back from her face. Abraham's cheeks and jaw appeared noticeably swollen as she turned to the the side for the camera, documenting what she looked like during the earliest stage of recovery.

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Farrah Abraham Rests in the Hospital After the Procedure

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham was photographed sleeping in her hospital bed.

Another image captured Abraham getting some much-needed rest following the extensive operation. The former MTV personality was photographed sleeping on her side underneath hospital blankets with her head resting against a pillow. Abraham's recovery required more than simply waiting for the swelling to subside, as the procedure also temporarily affected basic activities like speaking and eating.

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Farrah Abraham Relies on Liquids While Her Jaw Heals

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Source: MEGA The 'Teen Mom' alum relied on liquids as she recovered from surgery and waited for her jaw to heal.

Abraham demonstrated one of the more difficult parts of her recovery: eating. Sitting upright in her hospital bed, she could be seen holding a large syringe containing liquid and using tubing to consume it. Abraham was unable to speak for six days following the operation. With her jaw healing, she also relied on liquids rather than eating normally during the immediate recovery period.

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Farrah Abraham Reveals Graphic Stitches Around Her Ear

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham shared a graphic close-up of stitched extending from around her ear toward her jaw.

Abraham also shared a much more graphic look at what the surgery involved. Alongside a selfie showing her swollen face, Abraham shared an extreme close-up of stitches beginning near her ear and extending down toward her jaw. The surgical area remained visibly swollen, with the image revealing the extent of the incisions required for the procedure.

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Farrah Abraham Shows the Extent of Her Surgical Incisions

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham revealed stitches around her ear and underneath her jaw while documenting the intense recovery process.