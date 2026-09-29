Farrah Abraham Flaunts Her Curves in Sparkly Gold String Bikini for Fun Poolside Photoshoot
Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
Farrah Abraham wasn't afraid to make a splash during a sun-soaked day by the pool.
The former Teen Mom star showed off her figure in a barely-there sparkly gold bikini while posing for a series of playful photos outdoors.
Abraham, who rocked bright red hair for the occasion, spent time riding an oversized inflatable bull, lounging in a hammock and playing table tennis as she modeled the shimmering two-piece.
Farrah Abraham Rides an Inflatable Bull
Abraham climbed aboard a massive bull-shaped pool float while showing off her metallic bikini.
The reality star straddled the inflatable and threw both arms into the air, flashing hand signs as she balanced on top of the unusual pool toy.
Farrah Abraham Kicks Back in the Pool
The former MTV star found a more relaxing way to enjoy the inflatable when she slipped inside the float.
Abraham leaned back and stretched both legs around the bull as she soaked up the sunshine while floating across the water.
Farrah Abraham Strikes a Pose
Abraham continued modeling the eye-catching swimsuit as she made her way out of the pool.
Holding onto the railing, the reality TV personality bent one leg behind her and looked toward the camera while showing off the tie-side bottoms from another angle.
Farrah Abraham Shows Off Her Sparkly Bikini
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Abraham kept the focus on her swimsuit as she confidently walked alongside the pool.
The gold two-piece shimmered in the sunlight and featured a triangle top with coordinating string bottoms, while the reality star accessorized with small earrings and showed off her belly-button piercing.
Farrah Abraham Lounges in a Hammock
After her time in the water, Abraham headed to the shade to relax.
She stretched across a large hammock while adding a short white cover-up and heels to her bikini look, resting one arm behind her head as she posed for the camera.
Farrah Abraham Plays Table Tennis
Abraham also showed off her sporty side during the outdoor photo shoot.
Still wearing her gold bikini and white cover-up, she grabbed a blue paddle and ball for a game of table tennis, proving her sunny afternoon included more than lounging by the water.
Farrah Abraham Gets Another Turn With the Bull
Before wrapping up her poolside fun, Abraham was photographed with the inflatable bull once again.
The reality personality stood behind the enormous float and grabbed onto one of its horns while still sporting the tiny gold swimsuit.