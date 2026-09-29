PHOTOS Farrah Abraham Flaunts Her Curves in Sparkly Gold String Bikini for Fun Poolside Photoshoot Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham turned heads in a barely-there sparkly bikini during a playful day of fun in the sun. Taylor Camp Sept. 29 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Farrah Abraham wasn't afraid to make a splash during a sun-soaked day by the pool. The former Teen Mom star showed off her figure in a barely-there sparkly gold bikini while posing for a series of playful photos outdoors. Abraham, who rocked bright red hair for the occasion, spent time riding an oversized inflatable bull, lounging in a hammock and playing table tennis as she modeled the shimmering two-piece.

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Farrah Abraham Rides an Inflatable Bull

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham threw her arms into the air while straddling a massive inflatable bull.

Abraham climbed aboard a massive bull-shaped pool float while showing off her metallic bikini. The reality star straddled the inflatable and threw both arms into the air, flashing hand signs as she balanced on top of the unusual pool toy.

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Farrah Abraham Kicks Back in the Pool

Source: MEGA The former 'Teen Mom' star kicked back inside the bull float while enjoying time in the water.

The former MTV star found a more relaxing way to enjoy the inflatable when she slipped inside the float. Abraham leaned back and stretched both legs around the bull as she soaked up the sunshine while floating across the water.

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Farrah Abraham Strikes a Pose

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham struck a dramatic pose on the pool steps.

Abraham continued modeling the eye-catching swimsuit as she made her way out of the pool. Holding onto the railing, the reality TV personality bent one leg behind her and looked toward the camera while showing off the tie-side bottoms from another angle.

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Farrah Abraham Shows Off Her Sparkly Bikini

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Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham's metallic swimsuit sparkled in the sunshine as she walked alongside the pool.

Abraham kept the focus on her swimsuit as she confidently walked alongside the pool. The gold two-piece shimmered in the sunlight and featured a triangle top with coordinating string bottoms, while the reality star accessorized with small earrings and showed off her belly-button piercing.

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Farrah Abraham Lounges in a Hammock

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham paired her bikini with a white cover-up and heels.

After her time in the water, Abraham headed to the shade to relax. She stretched across a large hammock while adding a short white cover-up and heels to her bikini look, resting one arm behind her head as she posed for the camera.

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Farrah Abraham Plays Table Tennis

Source: MEGA The reality star traded the pool for a game of table tennis.

Abraham also showed off her sporty side during the outdoor photo shoot. Still wearing her gold bikini and white cover-up, she grabbed a blue paddle and ball for a game of table tennis, proving her sunny afternoon included more than lounging by the water.

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Farrah Abraham Gets Another Turn With the Bull

Source: MEGA Farrah Abraham grabbed the inflatable bull by its horn during another playful moment from her poolside photo shoot.