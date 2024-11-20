or
Farrah Fawcett Wanted to 'Spend Her Last Days' at Cher's Ocean Home — But Her Ex Ryan O'Neal Wouldn't Let Her

Photo of Cher; picture of Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett.
Source: MEGA

Cher has opened up about her late friend Farrah Fawcett's final days.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

If Cher could turn back time, she might have fought a bit harder to make Ryan O'Neal let his ex Farrah Fawcett spend her final days with the "Believe" singer.

In the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress' new book Cher: The Memoir, Part 1, which hit shelves on Tuesday, November 19, the powerhouse vocalist revealed Fawcett wanted to move into her longtime friend's oceanfront home before she died of cancer at age 62 in 2009.

farrah fawcett spend last days cher ocean home ryan oneal denied
Source: MEGA

Cher said Farrah Fawcett wanted to 'spend her last days' at the singer's home, but her ex Ryan O'Neal didn't let her.

"When Farrah was sick, she would ask if she could spend her last days in my home because she wanted to see the ocean," Cher wrote in her memoir regarding her Malibu mansion, which has stunning views of the Pacific Ocean.

"Ryan denied her, saying, 'If she wants to see the ocean, she could stay at my house,'" the "After All" hitmaker claimed of O'Neal — who died in December 2023 at age 82.

farrah fawcett spend last days cher ocean home ryan oneal denied
Source: MEGA

Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O'Neal had a tumultuous relationship from 1979-1997.

O'Neal and Fawcett had quite a rocky relationship, which dated back to 1979 and lasted until 1997. The late pair shared a son, Redmond, 39, whom they welcomed in 1985.

Cher and Fawcett became friends after meeting during the Charlie's Angels star's guest appearance on the 1970s CBS series The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour, which the Moonstruck actress, 78, co-hosted with her then-husband Sonny Bono, the late father of her son Chaz, 55.

Cher

farrah fawcett spend last days cher ocean home ryan oneal denied
Source: MEGA

Farrah Fawcett died from cancer in 2009 at age 62.

"Our show ultimately brought on huge names like Truman Capote, Muhammad Ali, Elton John, Tina Turner, Twiggy, Redd Foxx, Kris Kristofferson, Hugh Hefner, Bob Hope, Jean Stapleton, the Jackson 5, and Billie Jean King, among many others," the Burlesque star recalled.

Cher continued: "A number of our guests were serious actors and musicians who wanted a chance to goof around, put on tights, and wear kooky costumes. It felt amazing to invite Tony Curtis and our old friend Glen Campbell to goof around with us, as well as the comedian Phyllis Diller, who played the harpsichord and was funny and serious all at once."

While Cher reminisced about old friendships in her recently released memoir, she also opened up about the demise of her romantic relationships, specifically her split from ex-husband Gregg Allman.

Cher and Allman's marriage only lasted for nine days before the "Strong Enough" singer filed for divorce while pregnant with her former flame's son, Elijah.

farrah fawcett spend last days cher ocean home ryan oneal denied
Source: MEGA

The first part of Cher's memoir hit shelves on Tuesday, November 19.

In her book, Cher said Gregg — who died of liver cancer in May 2017 — struggled with substance abuse. His addiction lead to the Mask star pulling the plug on her marriage, as she no longer trusted the late singer around her two kids.

"Gregory had a paranoid breakdown one night and insisted he saw men with guns in the backyard. 'This is the last straw,' I thought," Cher wrote regarding her decision to officially leave Gregg after briefly giving their marriage a second chance. "Whatever he is now, it’s not safe for kids. It only happened once, but I couldn’t risk it."

