Farrah Fawcett Wanted to 'Spend Her Last Days' at Cher's Ocean Home — But Her Ex Ryan O'Neal Wouldn't Let Her

If Cher could turn back time, she might have fought a bit harder to make Ryan O'Neal let his ex Farrah Fawcett spend her final days with the "Believe" singer.

In the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress' new book Cher: The Memoir, Part 1, which hit shelves on Tuesday, November 19, the powerhouse vocalist revealed Fawcett wanted to move into her longtime friend's oceanfront home before she died of cancer at age 62 in 2009.