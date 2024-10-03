Farrah Fawcett Died in the Arms of 'the Love of Her Life' Ryan O'Neal, Pal Reveals
Farrah Fawcett and Ryan O’Neal were each other’s soulmates, according to the late star’s pal Alana Stewart.
In a new interview, The Farrah Fawcett Foundation runner spilled about the two actors' intimate relationship.
"She basically died in his arms," Stewart shared. "I don’t think he was ever the same, because she was definitely the love of his life, and he was the love of her life."
The Charlie’s Angel alum died in 2009 at age 62 from cancer, while the Love Story lead passed in 2023 at age 82. Despite the duo having never married, they are buried next to each other at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles.
"I don’t think he ever really got over her dying," Stewart, 79, continued. "And now it’s sad because he’s gone, but I always think about them being together."
Fawcett and O’Neal met while she was married to Lee Majors in 1979. That same year, they began officially dating, with Fawcett’s marriage to Majors ending in 1982.
The famous couple had an on-again, off-again relationship for 17 years and welcomed their son, Redmond O’Neal, in 1985.
In 1997, the pair broke up, until they reconnected in 2001, when O’Neal was battling leukemia.
"She and Ryan, when they were home with their son, and he was very little, she cooked the meals," Stewart said of their life together. "And when she had to go away on location for something because she was working a lot then, they would pack the whole family up and go."
"Her home life was a more normal life in that regard," she added. "It was just when she went out in public, people went crazy."
By 2006, Fawcett was diagnosed with cancer, and O’Neal spent time taking care of her.
"Even 'til the end, she was still fighting, and Ryan was there the whole time; from the time she was diagnosed with cancer, he was there," Stewart recalled.
In 2023, Stewart noted how much support O’Neal gave Fawcett during the last years of her life.
"We didn’t want to admit that things weren’t looking good. I don’t think Farrah did either. She was determined to keep on fighting. And we were going to be there for her. But I think there came a time when we all just looked at each other and just knew. She wasn’t going to get better."
Stewart noted that The Farrah Fawcett Foundation is dedicated to cancer “awareness and prevention” in the name of the late movie star.
"It’s so important to catch things early. Maybe when she started having symptoms, if she had listened to her body and had gone to a doctor, then maybe the outcome might have been different. It’s so easy to put aside any symptoms because you think, ‘Oh, it’s not serious,’ or, ‘I’ll just deal with it next week, next month,'" she preached.
The philanthropist warned, "So many cancers can be cured now if you catch them early enough. With Farrah, hers was already Stage 4. If she had done something about the symptoms early on, she could very well be alive today."
People spoke with Stewart.