Donald Trump Claims 'Nut Job' Jack Smith Will 'Execute Everybody' in Bizarre Rant at Press Conference
President-elect Donald Trump took aim at Special Counsel Jack Smith and the ongoing legal cases against him during a press conference on Tuesday, January 7.
The 78-year-old politician accused the courts of trying "to be sneaky" and claimed that an unnamed judge has been "working real hard to try and embarrass" him even though he did "nothing wrong."
"Nobody’s ever won so many cases as I have against the Justice Department. I mean, Jack Smith had cases all over the place. People were being subpoenaed, lives were being ruined," he continued. "That’s a sick group of people. And it was all to influence the election. It was all a fight against a political opponent."
"We’ve never had that in this country. We have had that in certain countries. We’ve had that in third-tier countries. We’ve had that in banana republics, but we’ve never had that in a place like the United States," Trump added. "I don’t even know if it’s been on a small level. I’m sure it has been on a small level, but this was the largest level ever. "
The president-elect then described Smith as a "mean, nasty guy" who "executes people" after citing his work for the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands.
"He shouldn’t be allowed to execute people because he will execute everybody!" he claimed. "He’s a nut job. But we won all of those cases with him."
It's been reported Smith's work at the Hague did not result in the death penalty as there is no capital punishment in the Netherlands. CNN confirmed Smith did once secure a death penalty conviction for gang member Ronell Wilson in New York, but it was later ruled that Wilson was ineligible for the death penalty.
This comes after Trump's legal team fought to delay his hush money trial sentencing. Last week, Judge Juan Merchan scheduled the hearing for Friday, January 10, and stated that he would not be seeking a sentence that involved jail time.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman-turned-politician was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.
On Monday, January 6, Trump's attorneys argued that "the Court should vacate the sentencing hearing scheduled for January 10, 2025, and suspend all further deadlines in the case until President Trump’s immunity appeals are fully and finally resolved, which should result in a dismissal of this case, which should have never been brought in the first place."
However, Judge Merchan ruled, "Defendant's motion for a stay of these proceedings, including the sentencing hearing scheduled for January 10, 2025, is hereby DENIED."