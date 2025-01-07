Donald Trump Claims 'Nut Job' Jack Smith Will 'Execute Everybody' in Bizarre Rant at Press Conference

"Nobody’s ever won so many cases as I have against the Justice Department. I mean, Jack Smith had cases all over the place. People were being subpoenaed, lives were being ruined," he continued. "That’s a sick group of people. And it was all to influence the election. It was all a fight against a political opponent."

"We’ve never had that in this country. We have had that in certain countries. We’ve had that in third-tier countries. We’ve had that in banana republics, but we’ve never had that in a place like the United States," Trump added. "I don’t even know if it’s been on a small level. I’m sure it has been on a small level, but this was the largest level ever. "