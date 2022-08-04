Feds Charge Four Current & Former Louisville Metro Police Department Employees Over Raid That Killed Breonna Taylor

Following the tragic incident, Mattingly spoke out about the situation during a television interview.

"She didn’t deserve to die," he told ABC News on Wednesday, October 21. "She didn't do anything to deserve a death sentence."

"We expected that Breonna was going to be there by herself. That's why we gave her so much time. And in my opinion that was a mistake," he said. "What would I have done differently, the answer to that is simple now that I've been thinking about it. Number one, we would have either served the no-knock warrant or we would have done the normal thing we do, which is five to 10 seconds. To not give people time to formulate a plan, not give people time to get their senses so they have an idea of what they're doing. Because if that had happened ... Breonna Taylor would be alive, 100 percent."