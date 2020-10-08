Louisville police released new evidence from the night that Breonna Taylor was killed back in March. Now, the video tapes are raising questions as to why the cops shot her in the first place — especially if they were trying to prosecute her ex-boyfriend.

According to CBS News, “the material includes more than 250 videos and more than 4,000 pages of documents,” which was released on Wednesday, October 7.

In one of the videos, it shows Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, outside her home after she had been shot. “Who else is in the apartment?” an officer asked Walker.

“Nobody, my girlfriend’s dead,” he said while crying.

Shortly after, a SWAT team entered the apartment and quickly declared that it was a crime scene. “We have to be mindful of what we say, we are on camera now,” one officer said.

Authorities are still trying to figure out if a search warrant for Taylor’s home was valid. Police wanted to get in touch with Taylor’s ex-boyfriend Jamarcus Glover, who was involved in a drug investigation.

However, according to audio tapes from a jailhouse conversation between Glover and a woman who is the mother of his child — which took place on the day of the raid — Glover said he had not been in touch with Taylor recently.

“Me and Bre ain’t been around each other in over two months, damn near two months,” Glover said.

On the other hand, a new photo of Taylor with her boyfriend holding a gun also emerged as part of the evidence. In one picture — which was allegedly taken from Walker’s phone — Taylor is spotted with him as he is holding onto a silver and black Glock 9mm. “Partners in crime,” the caption reads.

In the documents, text messages suggest that her boyfriend Walker sold drugs. On the night of the raid, Walker fired one shot at the cops with his weapon — which he legally owned — claiming that he thought they were intruders.

In response, three officers shot their guns, killing Taylor, who had no criminal record. According to new documents, cops claim that Taylor’s home was a “money house,” where her ex-boyfriend Glover “housed the dope.” Ultimately, no drugs or money were ever found in the apartment. Walker maintains that he was scared and that the cops never identified themselves when they barged in.

“I urge all to be sensitive that these files contain information and images that are traumatic and painful,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The death of Taylor, a Black medical worker, has outraged people across the country, questioning why an innocent person had to die in the first place.

In September, a grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer, Former Detective Brett Hankison, for wanton endangerment for his actions during the raid, but he pleaded not guilty. Hankison and the two other officers involved in the fatal shooting were not charged directly with Taylor’s death.

On October 7, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion, where he asked the court to keep any grand jury proceedings a secret.

“As I’ve stated prior, I have no concerns with a grand juror sharing their thoughts or opinions about me and my office’s involvement in the matter involving the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor,” he said in a statement. “However, I have concerns with a grand juror seeking to make anonymous and unlimited disclosures about the grand jury proceedings.

“The grand jury process is secretive for a reason, to protect the safety and anonymity of all the grand jurors, witnesses, and innocent persons involved in the proceedings,” Cameron added. “Allowing this disclosure would irreversibly alter Kentucky’s legal system by making it difficult for prosecutors and the public to have confidence in the secrecy of the grand jury process going forward.”