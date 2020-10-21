Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, who was one of the cops shot when he raided Breonna Taylor‘s home in March, is breaking his silence about the tragic incident and revealed that the 26-year-old should be alive today.

“She didn’t deserve to die,” he told ABC News on Wednesday, October 21. “She didn’t do anything to deserve a death sentence.”

Mattingly also got candid about what really happened that night when he and two other officers went to Taylor’s apartment. Mattingly claimed that he banged on the door “six different times” but didn’t hear anyone.

“We expected that Breonna was going to be there by herself. That’s why we gave her so much time. And in my opinion that was a mistake,” he said.

After they entered the apartment, they made out some dark figures. The three officers shot their guns after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired his gun at them. Walker later said he didn’t know police were at the door. Walker shot Mattingly in the left thigh, and he later needed emergency surgery.

Mattingly, along with former Detective Brett Hankison and Detective Myles Cosgrove, fired into Taylor’s apartment 32 times, ultimately hitting her six times and eventually killing her.

Mattingly believes that if he had just stormed in, this case would have never exploded. “What would I have done differently, the answer to that is simple now that I’ve been thinking about it,” Mattingly said. “Number one, we would have either served the no-knock warrant or we would have done the normal thing we do, which is five to 10 seconds. To not give people time to formulate a plan, not give people time to get their senses so they have an idea of what they’re doing. Because if that had happened … Breonna Taylor would be alive, 100 percent.”

Taylor’s death sparked outrage across the country, which left Mattingly frustrated. “It came from our command and the mayor’s office because there was so disinformation out because this is not relatable to George Floyd. This is nothing like that,” he said. “It’s not Ahmaud Arbery. It’s nothing like it. These are two totally different types of incidences. It’s not a race thing like people want to make it to be. This is a point where we are doing our job, we gave too much time when we go in, I get shot, we return fire. This is not us going hunting someone down, this is not kneeling on a neck, nothing like that. I know I am not going to sit here and play the victim card, but I was a victim in this as well. My family has been a victim in this. They have had to go into hiding, they have had death threats.”

None of the officers were charged for her death, although Hankinson faces three counts of wanton endangerment for his actions during the raid, but he pleaded not guilty.

At the end of the interview, Mattingly revealed no parent should have to experience what Taylor’s mom went through. “I feel for her. I hurt for her mother and for her sisters,” Mattingly, a father of four, said. “It’s not just a passing ‘Oh, this is part of the job, we did it and move on.’ It’s not like that. I mean Breonna Taylor is now attached to me for the rest of my life. And that’s not again, ‘Woe is me.’ That’s me feeling for them. That’s me having a heart and a soul, going as a parent, ‘How do you move on?’ I don’t know. I don’t want to experience it.”

On Tuesday, October 20, one of the grand jurors who heard evidence in the Taylor probe alleged that the grand jury did not think that the medical worker should have been shot in the first place.

The juror — who remains anonymous — claims the panel was only made aware of the wanton endangerment charge.

“Questions were asked about the additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none, because the prosecutors didn’t feel they could make them stick,” the statement reads, adding that the state’s homicide laws were not explained, even though the panel asked for clarification.

“The grand jury didn’t agree that certain actions were justified, nor did it decide the indictment should be the only charges in the Breonna Taylor case ,” the statement added.