Former cop Brett Hankison — who was the only officer to be fired and charged for “wantonly and blindly” firing his weapon, which resulted in Breonna Taylor’s death — is being sued for sexual assault.

Margo Borders claims that he sexually assaulted her in 2018 when he worked as security in a bar, TMZ reported. They met at the Tin Roof bar, in Nashville, Tenn., where he was working a second job, and he told her to stay close to him.

According to documents obtained by the outlet, Hankison offered Borders a lift home. “Margo had no objections to a ride home from a police officer,” NBC reported. “She wouldn’t have to pay for an Uber and felt protected with an officer making sure she got home safely.”

Hankison allegedly invited himself into her home and stayed on the couch, while she got changed in her bedroom. She passed out and did not go back to the living room. Then, Hankison “went to her room, stripped off his clothes and willfully, intentionally, painfully and violently sexually assaulted Margo,” the lawsuit reads.

According to TMZ, she woke up and screamed at him to get off her, and Hankison took his uniform and left. The next day, she said he contacted her and insisted it was consensual.

Borders also said that more than 10 other women have come forward with anonymous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Borders will also be suing several of Hankison’s coworkers and supervisors at both the bar and the police force as they were allegedly aware of the abuse but never took action.

She claims that several other women’s police reports did not get pursued, but Louisville police said they were investigating allegations from at least two women in June. Borders was one of the women.

In the lawsuit, she accuses the cop of using his “police uniform and secondary night club employment as mechanisms to prey on innocent women.”

“Margo was physically injured, mentally horrified and remained in extreme emotional duress over both the assault and the feeling that any efforts made to hold Officer Hankison accountable for his actions would backfire.”

Hankinson was also charged by a grand jury in September with first-degree wanton endangerment for his involvement in the Taylor case, but he pleaded not guilty. His attorney in the Taylor case, Stew Mathews, told NBC that he is not going to represent Hankison in the sexual assault lawsuit.

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit previously cleared the officer of two unrelated sexual misconduct allegations, which was reported by the Courier-Journal in June.