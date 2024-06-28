'Feeble and Tired' Donald Trump Slowly Walks Down the Stairs as He Exits His Private Plane Ahead of 2024 Debate: Watch
Is Donald Trump OK? Before the 2024 presidential debate, which aired on Thursday, June 27, the ex-president, 78, made headlines for slowing getting off his private plane.
In a video clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Trump can be seen holding onto the railing while getting off the jet.
"A feeble and tired Donald Trump slowly trods down the stairs," one person captioned the clip.
Others also weighed in on Trump's health. One person wrote, "He was so worried about those stairs," while another said, "Had to stop to rest halfway down..."
A third person added, "trump IS feeble and tired. The pause and 'jerkoff wave' was a ruse. Notice how he smacks his leg (while singularly focused on the steps) after resuming his descent. Something is wrong with that leg."
This is hardly the first time Trump's health has been called out. As OK! previously reported, Trump was cautious when deplaning earlier this month.
“Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom,” one X user penned alongside the clip of the businessman in a suit and tie.
“It’s hard to do stairs in 4” heel lifts and a diaper,” one person joked, while another said, “He looks slow. Depressed. Old.”
Others focused on his leg. “He’s dragging/circling that right leg,” someone penned, as another echoed, “There is something seriously wrong with his right leg. Watch how he practically flings it out in front of him as he steps down compared to the left leg.”
As OK! previously reported, Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, previously claimed Trump is suffering from dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," he said of Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.