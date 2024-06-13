OK Magazine
Donald Trump Backtracks After Calling Milwaukee a 'Horrible City,' Claims He's Concerned About Crime and Election Interference

donald trump backtracks milwaukee horrible city crime electionpp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 13 2024, Published 7:38 p.m. ET

Donald Trump appeared to backtrack a statement he made bashing Milwaukee after finding out that the Republican National Convention would be hosted there on Monday, July 15.

donald trump backtracks milwaukee horrible city crime election
Source: mega

Donald Trump reportedly called Milwaukee a 'horrible city.'

On Thursday, June 13, journalist Jake Sherman claimed Trump called Milwaukee a "horrible city," during a meeting with Republican congressional leaders.

However, while speaking with Fox News correspondent Aishah Hasnie, the 77-year-old claimed it was a "fake story that came out."

donald trump backtracks milwaukee horrible city crime election
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed he meant Milwaukee was 'horrible' due to its crime rates.

"It was very clear what I meant," he insisted. "I said, we’re very concerned with crime."

"I love Milwaukee, I have great friends in Milwaukee, but it’s as you know, the crime numbers are terrible," the controversial politician continued. "We have to be very careful."

donald trump backtracks milwaukee horrible city crime election
Source: mega

Donald Trump also hinted Milwaukee lacked 'election integrity.'

Trump went on to say that he'd also been referring to the election and the "way it went down" in 2020.

"It was very bad in Milwaukee. Very, very bad. And the people understand that and they agree with me," he claimed. "Everybody agrees."

"Yeah. Milwaukee has a problem with crime, as do most Democrat run cities," he said. "But they also have a problem with votes. And election integrity. And that’s what we want to make sure we get straight."

donald trump backtracks milwaukee horrible city crime election
Source: mega

The former POTUS was indicted twice for his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump's hints that Milwaukee was involved in election interference come as the ex-prez himself faces two different indictments for his own alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, D.C., and in Georgia.

His charges for the indictments include but are not limited to: conspiracy to obstruct, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights related to American citizens' right to vote, racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings and conspiracy to commit filing false documents.

Source: OK!
Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges and continues to blame President Joe Biden and other Democrats for his spiraling legal woes.

"I’m in a fake trial, and I’m in a trial that’s a Democrat — you know, you take a look at — where did it come from? It came from Biden," the former POTUS said in a May interview during his hush money case. "It’s a Biden trial to try and keep me off the [campaign] trail."

Mediaite reported Sherman's comments and Trump's conversation with Hasnie.

