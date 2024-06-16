'It's Hard to Do Stairs in Heel Lifts and a Diaper': Donald Trump, 78, Mocked for 'Intensely Focusing' on Getting Off His Plane Without Falling

“Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom,” one X user penned alongside the clip of the 78-year-old in his classic navy suit and red tie.

In response to the footage, trolls mocked Trump, who is running for president in 2024.