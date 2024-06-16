'It's Hard to Do Stairs in Heel Lifts and a Diaper': Donald Trump, 78, Mocked for 'Intensely Focusing' on Getting Off His Plane Without Falling
Donald Trump’s age is showing!
On Saturday, June 15, a video went viral of the former president looking visibly cautious as he walked down the stairs when exiting his jet.
“Look how intensely focused he is on not screwing this up because this is so important to him. Staring down the whole time while gripping that railing. Then you can see how proud he is of his accomplishment at the bottom,” one X user penned alongside the clip of the 78-year-old in his classic navy suit and red tie.
In response to the footage, trolls mocked Trump, who is running for president in 2024.
“It’s hard to do stairs in 4” heel lifts and a diaper,” one person joked, while another said, “He looks slow. Depressed. Old.”
Others pointed out serious health issues the father-of-five appeared to be experiencing.
“He’s dragging/circling that right leg,” someone penned, as another echoed, “There is something seriously wrong with his right leg. Watch how he practically flings it out in front of him as he steps down compared to the left leg.”
Another individual speculated, "Folks with dementia have issues processing depth perception. And catch the small stagger at the first steps of the stairs."
As OK! previously reported, Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, shared his thoughts on Trump’s mental state amid rumors he has exhibited signs of dementia.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," he said of Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.
- Donald Trump Would Make 'Inappropriate' Comments About How He Wanted to 'Sleep With' 'The Apprentice' Contestant Jennifer Murphy, New Book Reveals
- Donald Trump Hurled 'F-Bombs' at Dr. Anthony Fauci Before Claiming He Would Win the Election 'by a Landslide' in Final Conversation
- 'Trump Wouldn't Pass Testing at a First Grade Level': Ex-Prez Slammed for Not Knowing Venezuela Is in South America During Florida Rally
"If he were to become president, he would have to be immediately removed from office via the 25th Amendment as dangerously unable to fulfill the responsibilities of office," the medical professional continued.
Trump's mental state was reportedly on display during the Business Roundtable's quarterly meeting with top CEOs on Thursday, June 13.
"Trump doesn't know what he's talking about," one CEO shared.
Other CEOs "said that [Trump] was remarkably meandering, could not keep a straight thought [and] was all over the map," CNBC's Andrew Ross Sorkin reported on Friday, June 14, on CNBC's Squawk Box.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Some attendees “walked into the meeting being Trump supporter-ish or thinking that they might be leaning that direction,” Sorkin continued, adding “these were people who I think might have been actually predisposed to [Trump but] actually walked out of the room less predisposed” to him.