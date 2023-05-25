Fetty Wap Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison for Drug Distribution: 'This is a Sad Day'
Fetty Wap will officially remain behind bars for more than half of a decade.
On Wednesday, May 24, the "Trap Queen" rapper was sentenced to six years in prison after being one of six people charged with "conspiring to distribute and possess controlled substances" in October 2021, which he later pleaded guilty to in August 2022.
Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, acknowledged his wrongdoing in an apologetic statement to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, stating in court he was "exactly where I’m supposed to be," according to the Associated Press.
"Me being selfish in my pride put me in this position today," the 31-year-old continued, as his lawyers defended the songwriter, claiming he had to succumb to the drug trade due to financial hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prosecutors weren't buying his excuses and counter-argued for a longer sentence, alleging Fetty Wap used his fame to influence "young people who admire" the talented artist and "glamorize the drug trade," in a letter to the judge obtained by The New York Times.
While Fetty Wap nor a representative have yet to make a statement on the sentencing, the "679" rapper's defense attorney Elizabeth Macedonio addressed the emotional matter to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Long Island.
"This is a sad day," his lawyer expressed, according to WABC-TV.
"This is a kid from Paterson, New Jersey who made it out," Macedonio continued of the high-crime rated area of northern N.J., noting Fetty Wap "accepts responsibility for his conduct."
The father-of-two has remained in police custody since August 2022, when his bail was revoked after he threatened to kill a man while on a FaceTime call back in 2021, in turn violating his pretrial release terms in the drug case.
Fetty Wap and the five other men charged in the drug operation — including a New Jersey corrections officer — allegedly distributed more than 100 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and crack cocaine across Long Island and New Jersey between June 2019 and June 2020.
According to a press release at the time, the individuals obtained the illegal substances on the West Coast before using the U.S. Postal Service and drivers with hidden compartments in their vehicles to smuggle the drugs across the country and store them in Suffolk County, N.Y.
The U.S. The Department of Justice labeled Fetty Wap "a kilogram-level redistributor" for the drug trafficking group.
"The fact that we arrested a chart-topping rap artist and a corrections officer as part of the conspiracy illustrates just how vile the drug trade has become," the FBI's assistant director-in-charge, Michael Driscoll, announced of his disappointment at the time of the charges.