Selena Gomez Begs Fans To 'Stop' Sending Hailey Bieber 'Death Threats' After Model 'Reached Out' To Her: 'This Isn't What I Stand For'

Selena Gomez is asking her fans to put an end to their recent social media war surrounding one of Hollywood's most infamous love triangles — Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and his ex-girlfriend, the Rare Beauty founder.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena revealed via a statement posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 24.