Selena Gomez Begs Fans To 'Stop' Sending Hailey Bieber 'Death Threats' After Model 'Reached Out' To Her: 'This Isn't What I Stand For'
Selena Gomez is asking her fans to put an end to their recent social media war surrounding one of Hollywood's most infamous love triangles — Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and his ex-girlfriend, the Rare Beauty founder.
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Selena revealed via a statement posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 24.
"This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer continued of Hailey, as her Instagram has been endlessly flooded with harsh criticism and degrading comments for nearly a month.
"I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ❤️," Selena's message concluded.
Controversy erupted after Hailey's best friend Kylie Jenner shared a screenshot of her and the supermodel on FaceTime with one another on Tuesday, February 21. In the photo, the ladies were showing close-ups of their eyebrows alongside the text, "this was an accident??"
Viewers of the upload immediately accused the dynamic duo of shading Selena, who had taken to TikTok just hours earlier to admit she over-laminated her eyebrows. "Instead, this is me. I laminated my brows too much," the "Lose You To Love Me" vocalist joked.
Kylie's Instagram post was the last straw for Selena fans after Hailey had also been suspected of shading her husband's ex-girlfriend in a since-deleted TikTok just a couple weeks prior.
At the time, Selena landed herself in the headlines after paparazzi photos were taken of her in a bikini. Internet trolls twisted the pictures in a cruel way to body shame the 30-year-old — which seemed to lead Hailey to post a shady TikTok shortly after.
"I’m not saying she deserved it, but God’s timing is always right," the popular audio sound stated alongside a video of Hailey and her pals drinking wine.
While Hailey has not spoken out about the escalated drama, she did respond to original comments claiming her TikTok shaded Justin's former lady.
"I never comment on this type of thing but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun. It’s not directed at anyone," she insisted back in February.