Hailey Bieber Thanks Selena Gomez For Defending Her After Receiving Death Threats Over Rumored Feud: 'The Last Few Weeks Have Been Very Hard'
Hailey Bieber is finally speaking out about her and Selena Gomez's rumored ongoing feud after being stuck on the receiving end of nasty backlash.
Hours after the Disney alum took to her Instagram Story with a statement begging fans to stop bullying Bieber over what many suspected to be a rift between the ladies, the model addressed the situation herself.
"I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," Bieber began on Friday, March 24, noting: "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved."
The wife of Justin Bieber continued to point out: "millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful."
"While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together," she insisted. "Things can be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended."
Bieber advised, "We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself."
"In the end," the model concluded, "I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion."
Bieber's statement piggybacked Gomez's, in which she penned early Friday morning: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," weeks after it was suspected that the Rhode founder and best friend Kylie Jenner were mocking the Only Murders in the Building star.
"This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer continued of Bieber, as her Instagram has been endlessly flooded with harsh criticism and degrading comments for nearly a month.
"I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. ❤️," Gomez concluded.