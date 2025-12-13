Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex-Wife Firerose Claims She Was Held 'Hostage' in Marriage, Calls Out Country Singer for Being a 'Narcissist'

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Ray Cyrus' ex-wife Firerose is ready to speak her truth about the narcissistic abuse she allegedly received at the hands of the country singer. The Australian crooner, 34, opened up in a lengthy interview with the Herald Sun about her struggles in the relationship and how she was afraid of the Hannah Montana star, 49, several times. Firerose revealed how she was a "target of a narcissist" and felt "physically and psychologically trapped."

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus Were Married For 7 Months

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose met when she was 22 years old.

“I was raged at if I just went to go to the doctors. My life became so small. I became a version of myself that I just feel so sad thinking about," she confessed. “I was so terrified of the repercussions. You are essentially being held hostage. That is not love. That is abuse. Nobody ever deserves to live like that.” Cyrus and the indie singer married in October 2023 but split just seven months later. The "Achy Breaky Heart" musician subsequently moved on to with British actress Elizabeth Hurley.

Firerose Was 'Afraid' of the Country Crooner

Firerose claimed her marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus was filled with narcissistic abuse.

Firerose also said she was often "afraid" of Cyrus, alleging that he prevented her from having a car and stopped her from seeing her friends and family. "Did I have doors slammed in my face constantly? Was I threatened to be run over? Yes. Just because someone is not leaving bruises on your skin does not mean they are not leaving bruises all over your life," she said. She met Cyrus when she was 22 years old and was working on the set of the Disney Channel series in the mid-2000s. The Tennessee native's daughter Miley Cyrus was playing the titular role on the show at the time. The country crooner had been married to Miley's mom, Tish Cyrus, from 1993 until 2023.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus tied the knot in October 2023.

Firerose claimed she was promised “a beautiful life” with Billy Ray, however, their relationship quickly fell apart. “The power dynamic in my situation was obviously out of control, but at the end of the day narcissistic abuse doesn’t discriminate, it can happen to anyone," she explained. She took to Instagram earlier this month to share a video where she called out Billy Ray for his alleged narcissism.

Firerose Called Out Billy Ray Cyrus in an Instagram Video

Firerose posted a video calling out Billy Ray Cyrus.