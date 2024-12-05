Flavor Flav Snubbed! Rapper Claims NBC Kicked Him Out of Backstreet Boys' Dressing Room Ahead of Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting
Flavor Flav is feeling down.
On Wednesday, December 4, the rapper, 65, shared his disappointment in NBC after alleging the network kicked him out of the Backstreet Boys’ dressing room during the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting.
“I feel weird,” the “Fight the Power” vocalist began. “I was invited to the Rockefeller tree lighting tonight, and I was escorted to see my boys, THE BACKSTREET BOYS, and we were backstage in their dressing room, security came up to me and said @nbc does not want me in this area and I need to leave.”
“At the same time, their social media woman came up and asked to capture social content. What did I ever do to NBC or anyone? All I ever do is try to spread joy and love, and I think I did that for NBC at the Olympics,” he added.
Fans were outraged at the company for their treatment of the "Bring the Noise" singer and shared their thoughts on social media.
“Flavor Flav got kicked out of the tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Plaza tonight for no reason. Shame on NBC,” one person penned, while another pointed out, “This is some bulls---. All that Flavor Flav did for NBC during The Olympics and put his money up to sponsor many US athletes who needed the help. Wtf are y'all doing.”
Flavor Flav then shared another message, “I deleted the tweet, but my spirit is broken.”
Despite his less than ideal treatment at the event, the Grammy-nominated artist still posted about the holiday gathering on social media.
“Christmas in the city ain’t nothing like the Rockefeller tree lighting,” he penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a video of himself saying his iconic “Yeah, boy” catchphrase as the tree lit up.
Though Flavor Flav did not mention the dressing room incident in the clip, people couldn’t help but ask him for an update under the post.
“Did these MFs at NBC apologize to you!!!?????” one user wondered, as another raged, “F--- NBC. In the name of customer service, they can go f--- themselves.”
A third fan added: “Your spirit is brighter than the tree! Please keep being yourself. Thank you for sharing your life and experiences with us.”
NBC and the Backstreet Boys have yet to publicly address what happened or explain why Flavor Flav was removed from the dressing room.