Florence Pugh, 27, Details Backlash She Received During Relationship With Ex Zach Braff, 47: 'People Didn’t Like It'
Florence Pugh knows why the media was not fond of her relationship with Zach Braff.
The Little Women star, 27, opened up about the intense scrutiny regarding her past May-December romance with the Scrubs actor, 47, whom she called it quits with in early 2022.
“We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it,” Pugh said in a recent interview about she and her former boyfriend of three nearly years.
“They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters," the Midsommar actress claimed, before noting she and Braff were never destined to be Hollywood's "it" couple.
“I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites," she continued. “It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that.”
Pugh and Braff were first spotted together in 2019 after meeting through a mutual friend and later worked together on a short film. However, by early 2022 the couple split. “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” Pugh spilled in an August 2022 interview.
The break up was clearly difficult for the Don't Worry Darling star, as she seemed to still be emotional about it during the sit down. “We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it,” she said.
Despite the heartache, the contestant attention around the relationship became tiring. "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show," she made clear.
Vogue conducted the interview with 2023 cover star Pugh.