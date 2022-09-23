So Many Worries, Darling! Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Reportedly Got Into 'Blowout Argument' On Set
There seemed to be more than enough worry to go around on the set of Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.
The director and Florence Pugh, who played the female lead in the film opposite Harry Styles, reportedly got into a huge fight near the end of production over Wilde's alleged disappearances.
A source reported to be closely involved with the production spilled there was a "blowout argument" between the Marvel star and the Booksmart director in January 2021. They claimed Pugh was frustrated with the 38-year-old for her "frequent, unexplained absences" throughout filming.
"Olivia and Harry would just disappear," the source dished, noting that her supposed unreliability eventually culminated in a "screaming match" between Pugh and Wilde.
An unnamed executive also shared that Warner Bros. wasn't pleased with how Wilde has been handling all the negative PR surrounding the alleged tensions on set.
"Olivia is either a mad genius who figured out a way to make people more aware of the movie in a way that just drives up the box office," added a third source. "Or she doesn’t have any self-awareness that she is f***ing up her movie."
Pugh and Wilde aren't the only two believed to have butt heads during filming. As OK! previously reported, the former House actress insisted she fired previous lead Shia LaBeouf after he made the Little Women star uncomfortable.
"Early on in the process of making the film, as the director, I tried to mediate a situation between people to try to see if they could work together happily," she explained at the time. "Once it became clear that it was not a tenable working relationship, I was given an ultimatum. I chose my actress — which I’m very happy I did."
However, her explanation was questioned after LaBeouf released shocking footage from a video call showing Wilde seemingly begging for him to come back to the production, noting that this could be a "wake-up call for Miss Flo."