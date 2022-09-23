So Many Worries, Darling! Olivia Wilde & Florence Pugh Reportedly Got Into 'Blowout Argument' On Set

Pugh and Wilde aren't the only two believed to have butt heads during filming. As OK! previously reported, the former House actress insisted she fired previous lead Shia LaBeouf after he made the Little Women star uncomfortable.

"Early on in the process of making the film, as the director, I tried to mediate a situation between people to try to see if they could work together happily," she explained at the time. "Once it became clear that it was not a tenable working relationship, I was given an ultimatum. I chose my actress — which I’m very happy I did."

However, her explanation was questioned after LaBeouf released shocking footage from a video call showing Wilde seemingly begging for him to come back to the production, noting that this could be a "wake-up call for Miss Flo."