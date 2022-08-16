Florence Pugh Slams Fans For Fixating On Steamy Harry Styles Scenes In 'Don't Worry Darling' Trailer

More than just a sexy scene!

Months after the trailer for Florence Pugh’s upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, lit the internet ablaze for its depiction of a steamy scene between the actress and her on-screen husband, musician Harry Styles, the star is speaking out about how fans and the press alike laser-focused on the sensual moment.

“When it’s reduced to your sex scenes, or to watch the most famous man in the world go down on someone, it’s not why we do it,” Pugh said of the Olivia Wilde-directed psychological thriller, which is set to hit theaters next month. “It’s not why I’m in this industry.”